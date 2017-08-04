  • Search form

Middle-East

Britain lifts laptop ban on flights from Jordan

AFP |
File photo of a Royal Jordanian jet airliner. (AFP)
AMMAN: Britain on Friday lifted a ban on personal electronic devices for flights from Amman’s Queen Alia International Airport to the United Kingdom, the national carrier Royal Jordanian said.
“Effective August 4, 2017, Royal Jordanian passengers are allowed to carry these electronic devices in the cabin,” the airline said in a statement referring to large phones, laptops and tablets.
The United States instituted the laptop ban in March for eight North African and Middle East countries based on intelligence that the Daesh group was working to build a bomb into a tablet or laptop.
Britain followed suit and banned similar-sized electronics from being carried into cabins on direct flights from six countries — Turkey, Jordan, Egypt, Lebanon, Saudi Arabia and Tunisia.
A week ago, Britain lifted the ban for flights from Istanbul’s Sabiha Gokcen airport but had kept it for the other countries and other Turkish hubs.
In early July, Royal Jordanian said the US laptop ban had been lifted for all of its US-bound flights.
Both Washington and London had said the ban would be lifted for airlines that implement new safety measures.
