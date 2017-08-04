A 2-year-old’s moment of cuteness: ‘I can’t find my elbows’

DUBAI: They call them the “terrible twos,” but there is nothing terrible about little Kynadi Cochran, just adorable cuteness as she thinks she has lost her elbows.



Of course, she has not lost her elbows at all – her Mom had simply put her pyjama top on.



But a toddler’s world is a mysterious one as her bottom lip can prove, such a sad face she looks up at her Mom, and says she is sad.



Asked why, she says her elbows have gone missing. The adorable incident happened at her family home in Texas.



Mom, Shar’day, 30, explained: “When I got her dressed, she looked up at me with tears in her eyes and said she was sad and I asked her why.



“She said she couldn’t find her elbows. I suspect she thought she lost them because she had on a long sleeve pyjama shirt.”



But Shar’day said it all turned out okay in the end, when the elbows were discovered under her shirt





