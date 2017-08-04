  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 3 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Offbeat
  • A 2-year-old’s moment of cuteness: ‘I can’t find my elbows’

Offbeat

A 2-year-old’s moment of cuteness: ‘I can’t find my elbows’

Arab News |
Kynadi Cochran (YouTube)

DUBAI: They call them the “terrible twos,” but there is nothing terrible about little Kynadi Cochran, just adorable cuteness as she thinks she has lost her elbows.

Of course, she has not lost her elbows at all – her Mom had simply put her pyjama top on.

But a toddler’s world is a mysterious one as her bottom lip can prove, such a sad face she looks up at her Mom, and says she is sad.

Asked why, she says her elbows have gone missing. The adorable incident happened at her family home in Texas. 

Mom, Shar’day, 30, explained: “When I got her dressed, she looked up at me with tears in her eyes and said she was sad and I asked her why.

“She said she couldn’t find her elbows. I suspect she thought she lost them because she had on a long sleeve pyjama shirt.”

But Shar’day said it all turned out okay in the end, when the elbows were discovered under her shirt


Related Articles

DUBAI: They call them the “terrible twos,” but there is nothing terrible about little Kynadi Cochran, just adorable cuteness as she thinks she has lost her elbows.

Of course, she has not lost her elbows at all – her Mom had simply put her pyjama top on.

But a toddler’s world is a mysterious one as her bottom lip can prove, such a sad face she looks up at her Mom, and says she is sad.

Asked why, she says her elbows have gone missing. The adorable incident happened at her family home in Texas. 

Mom, Shar’day, 30, explained: “When I got her dressed, she looked up at me with tears in her eyes and said she was sad and I asked her why.

“She said she couldn’t find her elbows. I suspect she thought she lost them because she had on a long sleeve pyjama shirt.”

But Shar’day said it all turned out okay in the end, when the elbows were discovered under her shirt


Tags: Offbeat video

Comments

MORE FROM Offbeat

Assala’s new album to be in stores this month

JEDDAH: Syrian artist Assala Nasri announced the release date and name of her new album, due out...

LL Cool J to become Kennedy Center’s first hip-hop honoree

WASHINGTON: Rapper LL Cool J is set to become the first hip-hop artist to be celebrated at the...

Assala’s new album to be in stores this month
LL Cool J to become Kennedy Center’s first hip-hop honoree
Robert Hardy, Cornelius Fudge in ‘Harry Potter’, dies at 91
Boxer Amir Khan accuses wife of relationship with Anthony Joshua in Twitter exchange
A 2-year-old’s moment of cuteness: ‘I can’t find my elbows’
Indigenous man who lived on tree for two years in India given land for home
Latest News
Dubai's Ahmed bin Sulayem: Master of the free-zone formula
23 views
Klitschko was dominant but never really got his due
Assala’s new album to be in stores this month
LL Cool J to become Kennedy Center’s first hip-hop honoree
Robert Hardy, Cornelius Fudge in ‘Harry Potter’, dies at 91
Boxer Amir Khan accuses wife of relationship with Anthony Joshua in Twitter exchange
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR