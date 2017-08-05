F5 Networks report predicts radical business, societal changes in KSA

F5 Networks has unveiled a report on the future of applications, highlighting major trends and projections that will significantly impact Saudi Arabian society.

Produced by the Foresight Factory, the F5-commissioned The Future of Apps highlights the evolution of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning, as well as the need for new collaborative models to support transparency demands.

The EMEA-wide report, which includes survey data and contributors from the Middle East, charts the rise of new app interfaces (including augmented and virtual reality) and the potential-rich influence of blockchain technologies and edge computing.

The Future of Apps findings chime with a significant focus on IT in Saudi Arabia, with the Kingdom continuing to progress its Vision 2030 and National Transformation Program (NTP).

According to IDC, Saudi Arabia will be the biggest IT spender in the Middle East, Turkey and Africa this year, investing an annual budget of $7.5 billion in transformative technologies such as cloud, big data, social and mobility.

“The Future of Apps is a unique report, providing a powerful snapshot of an unstoppable transition to a powerfully immersive digital and app-centric society,” said Josh McBain, director of consultancy, Foresight Factory.

“Physical and digital worlds are blurring, and Saudi Arabia is well poised to take advantage — particularly with its increasingly connected, young workforce. Receptivity to technological innovation is also soaring across all sectors in the region, and organizations that fail to keep up will soon lose out when it comes to relevance, productivity and innovation.”

One of the report’s key observations is that organizations need to quickly adapt and deliver models for proactive collaboration and transparency.

The Future of Apps reports that secure and consumer-focused data practices could eventually emerge as a benchmark or standard equivalent to sustainability or environmental impact. There will also be significant changes in the power struggle for personal data.

Last year, the Boston Consulting Group’s Digital Government Survey ranked Saudi Arabia top on the highest net perception of service improvement over the past two years. It also ranked third for the highest level of frequency in the e-government usage.

“Stakeholders from all strata of business and government really need to step up to help society adapt to app- and data-driven opportunities and pitfalls,” said Mamduh Allam, Saudi Arabia general manager, F5 Networks.

