Home Centre launches online store for KSA Shoppers

Home Centre, a leading home retailer in the region, has launched its bilingual online platform across desktop and mobile phones.

It will enable customers across the Kingdom to browse and shop for more than 4,500 products ranging from furniture and home accessories from the comfort of their homes. Members of Shukran, Landmark Group’s loyalty program can earn and redeem points on all online purchases.

The online platform, homecentre.com, reinforces the brand’s omni-channel strategy.

Médéric Payne, CEO of Home Centre, said: “The launch of homecentre.com marks a significant milestone for a home-grown brand like ours that has today evolved to become a preferred home shopping destination. Customer satisfaction is a prime focus for us and we understand that customers are looking for a seamless shopping experience, which is what our online portal helps to deliver.

“In our endeavour to extend an exceptional brand experience, we ensure that all our offerings are in line with new technology and changing trends that sweep the home retail market. Homecentre.com is available on multi-channel platforms and makes the experience of shopping with us extremely convenient.”

According to a press release, the redesigned website features a modern and cleaner interface with refreshed editorial content and improved product display pages.

“The uniform tile-based design allows dynamic content and easy navigation to multiple categories.

The site also boasts a faster and more useful browsing experience across devices owing to its user-friendly interface and streamlined checkout process,” the statement said.

Some of the benefits of shopping on www.homecentre.com include fast delivery (2-4 business days), multiple payment options (cash on delivery, credit cards and SADAD), date and time slot for delivery and assembly of furniture based on customers’ convenience, easy returns (a 30-day return policy) and Shukran points.

Customers can also bookmark favorite products and purchase when convenient. The site is secured by 256-bit SSL encryption to protect customers’ shopping experience.

