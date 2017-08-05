Food delivery app Mathaqi announces expansion

An online platform for ordering home-cooked meals launched by a King Saud University (KSU) undergrad in Riyadh, is expanding its services to Jeddah and other Gulf countries.

The food app Mathaqi created in March by Nouf Al-Saleem has already carved a niche for itself in a highly competitive yet growing home-food delivery sector.

The app has helped women earn a minimum of SR4,000 ($1,066) per month.

The project has drawn more than 1,500 subscribers and some 80 professional chefs are currently listed on the website.

Al-Saleem said: “We started operations in Riyadh in the first quarter of 2017 and we have experienced a great demand for our delivery services and will be expanding our presence across more cities in the Kingdom to address this growing demand.”

“Jeddah is our target city,” she added. “Our aim is to make our services as widely available as possible and we have also considered expansion most definitely to other cities in the GCC region. We feel that there is a lot of attention on home-cooked meals in the GCC region. People have responded very positively to our concept.”

The young entrepreneur said that at this stage, they are looking for prospective investors, mentors and key industry players to implement the expansion plans.

To safeguard the quality of food and services, Mathaqi selects chefs with reputable profiles and records. Thorough medical tests and kitchen inspections are conducted to guarantee they follow high standards of food quality and hygiene, Al-Saleem said.

“Companies, ministries and universities can tie up with us and overcome the previous hurdle of communicating with a number of productive families. We can be the single point of contact and ... Mathaqi’s quality of service is never compromised. We can offer menu that has something for everyone to eat,” she added.

