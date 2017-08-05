Careem adds call masking feature for customer safety

Careem, a leading ride-hailing service in the Middle East and North Africa, has launched a new call masking feature. The service is already live for customers in the UAE and Saudi Arabia, and will be introduced in other regional markets within the coming 30 days.

The feature gives Careem’s customers the option to keep their phone numbers undisclosed to the Captain (driver), thus adding another layer to customer privacy and security. “Call masking is the latest in a series of safety features introduced by Careem in the recent past such as the facial recognition technology — all aimed at reinforcing the company’s commitment to making Careem the most trusted ride-hailing app of choice,” a press release said.

In fact, lack of trust is one of the key reasons keeping people off e-commerce platforms in the MENA region, according to a 2017 CIGI-Ipsos global survey on internet security and trust. The report showed that for 49 percent of consumers in the region lack of trust is a top reason for not purchasing goods or services online.

With the call masking feature in place, the Captain will only receive an encrypted number instead of the user’s real phone number, thus ensuring the customer’s personal data remains completely safe and unexposed.

“Ensuring the safety and security of our customers in all of the markets where we operate is our No.1 priority at Careem,” said Mudassir Sheikha, CEO and co-founder, Careem. “Introducing technology that simplifies their lives without compromising their privacy will remain among our key focus areas as we continue to work our way toward strengthening Careem’s position as the answer to the region’s most pressing travel-associated challenges.

She added: “Keeping in mind the social and cultural characteristics specific to certain markets, where Careem has become the travel companion of choice for thousands of women, features such as call masking will enhance the level of trust and confidence customers have in our services — thereby enabling them to be mobile while having greater peace of mind. We expect this feature will prove particularly popular in markets where consumer demand for privacy protection is more pronounced, such as Saudi Arabia and Pakistan.”

