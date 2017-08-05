  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 7 sec ago

You are here

Middle-East

Coalition blames rebels for fuel shortage at Sanaa airport

ARAB NEWS |
The coalition is committed to meeting the essential needs of the Yemeni people, says the spokesman.

RIYADH: The coalition supporting legitimacy in Yemen is not responsible for the lack of fuel at Sanaa airport because the city is controlled by the Houthis and forces loyal to ousted president Ali Abdullah Saleh, coalition spokesman Col. Turki Al-Maliki said on Friday.
Al-Maliki was responding to media reports of the director of the UN Development Program in Yemen claiming that the coalition is hampering fuel supplies to UN humanitarian aircraft.
He said the coalition issues daily permits to allow the entry of fuel ships, basic materials and necessary supplies, as well as humanitarian and medical aid to all ports without exception, including Hodeidah, which is under Houthi control.
He added that the last authorization granted to the UN was on July 29, and included a permit to dispatch fuel convoys for aircraft from Aden to Sanaa airport.
The coalition can only grant ships entry to Yemeni ports that are not under rebel control, as entry is organized by a port’s controlling authority, Al-Maliki said.
The coalition does not target aid convoys or fuel tankers, and aid convoys are given special protection, he added.
The coalition is looking after seven ships carrying fuel that are authorized to enter Hodeidah port, but the Houthis are refusing to unload the cargo, Al-Maliki said.
This behavior confirms that the rebels are trying to hinder the arrival of basic and vital supplies, he added.
The rebels are using their control of some Yemeni ports to create a black market to raise more money for their military campaigns, in violation of international humanitarian law, he said.
Al-Maliki stressed the coalition’s keenness and efforts to meet the essential needs of the Yemeni people, and to deliver humanitarian aid to Yemeni ports, unlike the rebels.

Related Articles

RIYADH: The coalition supporting legitimacy in Yemen is not responsible for the lack of fuel at Sanaa airport because the city is controlled by the Houthis and forces loyal to ousted president Ali Abdullah Saleh, coalition spokesman Col. Turki Al-Maliki said on Friday.
Al-Maliki was responding to media reports of the director of the UN Development Program in Yemen claiming that the coalition is hampering fuel supplies to UN humanitarian aircraft.
He said the coalition issues daily permits to allow the entry of fuel ships, basic materials and necessary supplies, as well as humanitarian and medical aid to all ports without exception, including Hodeidah, which is under Houthi control.
He added that the last authorization granted to the UN was on July 29, and included a permit to dispatch fuel convoys for aircraft from Aden to Sanaa airport.
The coalition can only grant ships entry to Yemeni ports that are not under rebel control, as entry is organized by a port’s controlling authority, Al-Maliki said.
The coalition does not target aid convoys or fuel tankers, and aid convoys are given special protection, he added.
The coalition is looking after seven ships carrying fuel that are authorized to enter Hodeidah port, but the Houthis are refusing to unload the cargo, Al-Maliki said.
This behavior confirms that the rebels are trying to hinder the arrival of basic and vital supplies, he added.
The rebels are using their control of some Yemeni ports to create a black market to raise more money for their military campaigns, in violation of international humanitarian law, he said.
Al-Maliki stressed the coalition’s keenness and efforts to meet the essential needs of the Yemeni people, and to deliver humanitarian aid to Yemeni ports, unlike the rebels.

Tags: Yemen Yemen War Houthis target Makkah

Comments

MORE FROM Middle-East

About 2,000 Daesh fighters remain in Syria’s Raqqa — US envoy

WASHINGTON: About 2,000 Daesh fighters are estimated to remain in the Syrian city of Raqqa,...

US appeals court throws out murder conviction of ex-Blackwater guard

WASHINGTON: A federal appeals court on Friday overturned the first-degree murder conviction of a...

About 2,000 Daesh fighters remain in Syria’s Raqqa — US envoy
US appeals court throws out murder conviction of ex-Blackwater guard
Coalition blames rebels for fuel shortage at Sanaa airport
UN chief’s upcoming visit excites Palestinians
Qatar’s residency reform does not end gender bias, says Human Rights Watch
Anger and despair at second Dubai Torch Tower blaze as residents demand answers
Latest News
US judge sets $30,000 bail for famed British cyber expert
21 views
Trump, Macron discuss increasing cooperation in Syria and Iraq
11 views
Magnitude 5.8 quake hits Philippines -USGS
20 views
US to join climate talks despite Paris accord exit
36 views
About 2,000 Daesh fighters remain in Syria’s Raqqa — US envoy
37 views
US appeals court throws out murder conviction of ex-Blackwater guard
74 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR