Magnitude 5.8 quake hits Philippines -USGS

MINDANAO, Philippines: A magnitude 5.8 earthquake struck south Mindanao island in the Philippines on Saturday, the US Geological Survey said.
The quake’s epicenter was 21 miles (34 km) east of the city of General Santos, which has a population of almost 600,000.
The USGS said the quake was 46.2 miles (74 km) deep but European quake agency EMSC put it at only 6.2 miles (10 km) deep, which would increase its impact.
The temblor, initially reported as a magnitude 6.0, struck at 8:30 a.m. (0030 GMT), the USGS said.
A magnitude 5.8 earthquake is considered moderate and is capable of causing considerable damage.
