Business & Economy

GM recalls 800,000 trucks worldwide over steering defect

The Associated Press |
The corporate logo for the General Motors Corporation is pictured in this January 11,2005 file photo during the North American International Auto Show at Cobo Hall in Detroit, Michigan. (AFP)

DETROIT: General Motors Co. is recalling roughly 800,000 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 and GMC Sierra 1500 pickup trucks worldwide.
The company says the vehicles can temporarily lose electric power steering assist, especially during low-speed turns. If that happens, the driver could lose control of the steering wheel.
The recall affects trucks from the 2014 model year. Most of the vehicles were sold in the US, but roughly 100,000 were sold in other markets.
GM will notify owners about the recall. Dealers will update the electric power steering software for free.

