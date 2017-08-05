Spanish nationals, driver dead in road collision in India

  • Search form

INDIA: Police say four Spanish nationals and their Indian driver have been killed in a collision between their bus and a trailer truck on a highway in southern India.
Police Officer Hari Prasad says seven other Spanish nationals were injured in the accident at a road bend on Saturday and hospitalized.
Prasad said the Spanish nationals were volunteers with an Indian organization that assists poor villagers in Anantpur district, 560 kilometers (350 miles) south of Hyderabad, the capital of Andhra Pradesh state.
Further details were not immediately available.
Police figures show India has the world’s deadliest roads, with more than 110,000 people killed each year in crashes. Driver fatigue and negligence, low-quality roads and poor vehicle maintenance are frequent causes of accidents.

