  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 15 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Offbeat
  • New ‘Game of Thrones’ episode leaks online through HBO partner

Offbeat

New ‘Game of Thrones’ episode leaks online through HBO partner

Reuters |
FILE - In a Thursday, May 11, 2017, file photo, HBO CEO Richard Plepler attends a screening of HBO's "The Wizard of Lies" at the Museum of Modern Art, in New York. HBO, which acknowledged Monday, July 31, 2017, that hackers had broken into its systems and stolen "proprietary information," now says the attackers likely haven't breached the network's entire email system. In an email to employees on Wednesday, Aug. 2, Plepler wrote that "we do not believe that our email system as a whole has been compromised." (AP)

The unaired fourth episode of the new season of HBO’s hit series “Game of Thrones” has been leaked online, the premium channel’s distribution partner Star India said on Friday.
“We take this breach very seriously and have immediately initiated forensic investigations at our and the technology partner’s end to swiftly determine the cause. This is a grave issue and we are taking appropriate legal remedial action” a Star India spokesperson said in a statement.
Star India is a subsidiary of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc.
The leak of the episode, titled “The Spoils of War,” was separate from a hack on HBO that was disclosed earlier this week, HBO said in a statement. In that incident, the company’s chairman, Richard Plepler, told employees in a Monday e-mail seen by Reuters that the hackers had stolen “proprietary information,” including some programming.
Entertainment Weekly reported on Monday that hackers stole 1.5 terrabytes of data, including two unaired episodes of the “Game of Thrones” series.
HBO is owned by Time Warner Inc, which is waiting for regulatory approval to sell itself to AT&T Inc. in a $85.4 billion deal.

Related Articles

The unaired fourth episode of the new season of HBO’s hit series “Game of Thrones” has been leaked online, the premium channel’s distribution partner Star India said on Friday.
“We take this breach very seriously and have immediately initiated forensic investigations at our and the technology partner’s end to swiftly determine the cause. This is a grave issue and we are taking appropriate legal remedial action” a Star India spokesperson said in a statement.
Star India is a subsidiary of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc.
The leak of the episode, titled “The Spoils of War,” was separate from a hack on HBO that was disclosed earlier this week, HBO said in a statement. In that incident, the company’s chairman, Richard Plepler, told employees in a Monday e-mail seen by Reuters that the hackers had stolen “proprietary information,” including some programming.
Entertainment Weekly reported on Monday that hackers stole 1.5 terrabytes of data, including two unaired episodes of the “Game of Thrones” series.
HBO is owned by Time Warner Inc, which is waiting for regulatory approval to sell itself to AT&T Inc. in a $85.4 billion deal.

Tags: TV HBO Game of Thrones

Comments

MORE FROM Offbeat

Quebec Muslims to finally get own cemetery for burials

QUEBEC: Muslims in Quebec City are finally going to have a plot of land for the burial of their...

Smash hit ‘Despacito’ becomes most viewed YouTube video

NEW YORK: “Despacito” — the racy Spanish-language global smash hit throbbing with sexual...

Quebec Muslims to finally get own cemetery for burials
Smash hit ‘Despacito’ becomes most viewed YouTube video
New ‘Game of Thrones’ episode leaks online through HBO partner
Assala’s new album to be in stores this month
LL Cool J to become Kennedy Center’s first hip-hop honoree
Robert Hardy, Cornelius Fudge in ‘Harry Potter’, dies at 91
Latest News
Quebec Muslims to finally get own cemetery for burials
2 views
Dubai public transport ridership hits 275.77 million in the first half
107 views
Smash hit ‘Despacito’ becomes most viewed YouTube video
132 views
New ‘Game of Thrones’ episode leaks online through HBO partner
109 views
16 industrial facilities enter production in Abu Dhabi during first half
178 views
Turkey reinforces military units on Syrian border
212 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR