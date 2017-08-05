  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 5 sec ago

You are here

Middle-East

Iraqi cleric wants Abadi to dismantle paramilitary groups

AFP |
Supporters of Iraqi Shi'ite cleric Moqtada al-Sadr gather during a protest against corruption at Tahrir Square in Baghdad, Iraq August 4, 2017. (REUTERS)

BAGHDAD: Influential Iraqi Shiite leader Moqtada Al-Sadr has called on the Baghdad government to dismantle the paramilitary Hashed Al-Shaabi umbrella organization dominated by Iran-backed Shiite militias.
Al-Sadr was speaking to thousands of supporters in Baghdad.
In a speech broadcast on huge screens, Sadr urged Iraqi Prime Minister Haider Al-Abadi to dismantle Hashed and “integrate into the army the disciplined members” of the paramilitary force, an AFP reporter said.
Al-Sadr also called on the authorities to “seize the arsenal of all armed groups.”
The Hashed Al-Shaabi is nominally under Abadi’s command, but some of its components have for years been sending fighters to support Damascus in its six-year-old conflict against various rebel factions.
The paramilitary force took part in the battle to retake Iraq’s second city Mosul from Daesh, and could join future operations aimed at routing the terrorists from areas of the country they still hold.
Daesh still controls swathes of western Iraq, including much of the desert province of Anbar. Rival forces, which largely cooperated against the terrorists in Mosul, are expected to compete for a share of the spoils.
Al-Sadr led a militia that fought against the US occupation of Iraq.
He is now seen as a nationalist who has repeatedly called for protests against corruption in the Iraqi government, and his supporters have staged huge protests in Baghdad calling for electoral reform.
On Thursday, Al-Sadr issued a new call for protests in Baghdad and other cities to denounce “corrupt politicians” and demand reforms.

Related Articles

BAGHDAD: Influential Iraqi Shiite leader Moqtada Al-Sadr has called on the Baghdad government to dismantle the paramilitary Hashed Al-Shaabi umbrella organization dominated by Iran-backed Shiite militias.
Al-Sadr was speaking to thousands of supporters in Baghdad.
In a speech broadcast on huge screens, Sadr urged Iraqi Prime Minister Haider Al-Abadi to dismantle Hashed and “integrate into the army the disciplined members” of the paramilitary force, an AFP reporter said.
Al-Sadr also called on the authorities to “seize the arsenal of all armed groups.”
The Hashed Al-Shaabi is nominally under Abadi’s command, but some of its components have for years been sending fighters to support Damascus in its six-year-old conflict against various rebel factions.
The paramilitary force took part in the battle to retake Iraq’s second city Mosul from Daesh, and could join future operations aimed at routing the terrorists from areas of the country they still hold.
Daesh still controls swathes of western Iraq, including much of the desert province of Anbar. Rival forces, which largely cooperated against the terrorists in Mosul, are expected to compete for a share of the spoils.
Al-Sadr led a militia that fought against the US occupation of Iraq.
He is now seen as a nationalist who has repeatedly called for protests against corruption in the Iraqi government, and his supporters have staged huge protests in Baghdad calling for electoral reform.
On Thursday, Al-Sadr issued a new call for protests in Baghdad and other cities to denounce “corrupt politicians” and demand reforms.

Tags: Moqtada Al-Sadr Iraq Shiite leader

Comments

MORE FROM Middle-East

Americans urge censorship of terror content amid Qatar media row

LONDON: Most American citizens believe that the Qatar-funded Al Jazeera TV network promotes a...

How the YouGov poll was conducted

It has been a little over two months since the start of the Arab diplomatic crisis. Whilst there...

Americans urge censorship of terror content amid Qatar media row
How the YouGov poll was conducted
Doha ‘losing fight for US public opinion’
King Abdallah’s Ramallah visit likely to focus on East Jerusalem
Iraqi cleric wants Abadi to dismantle paramilitary groups
Rouhani accuses Trump of trying to undermine nuclear deal
Latest News
Americans urge censorship of terror content amid Qatar media row
2 views
How the YouGov poll was conducted
1 views
Doha ‘losing fight for US public opinion’
4 views
Indian boxer offers peace belt after beating Chinese rival
58 views
Saudi teenager goes missing in Florida
84 views
Mendis hits defiant ton but India on top in second Test
8 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR