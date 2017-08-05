  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 1 sec ago

You are here

Corporate News

Almarai named best Saudi brand third time in a row

ARAB NEWS |
Almarai Company has won the No.1 ranking on YouGov’s BrandIndex Rating 2017, recognizing it as the most positively perceived Saudi company among citizens and expatriates of the Kingdom. This prestigious international ranking was received for the third time in a row. “The winning stresses Saudi and GCC customers’ confidence in Almarai’s trademarks and in its best corporate image built throughout the last four decades,” a press release said.
Other brands listed in order of their rankings include: Al-Baik, Apple, WhatsApp, YouTube, Apple iPhone, Google, Samsung, Galaxy and Emirates Airlines.
Officials at YouGov BrandIndex said that BrandIndex Ranking depends on how positively or negatively the trademark name is mentioned by people on media, news items, and word-of-mouth by family members and friends.
Abdullah Al-Otaibi, Almarai’s public relations manager, said Almarai’s top rank in this annual rating reflects the positive relation between Almarai and its consumers.
He said the confidence accorded by the consumers to Almarai is the outcome of a long history of quality commitment in Almarai farms, factories, and the transport of products.
Almarai Company, established in 1977, is the largest vertically-integrated dairy company in the world. It was listed in the Saudi Stock exchange in 2005. It exports its products to GCC countries and some Arab states via the largest fleet in the Middle East.
Almarai Company has won the No.1 ranking on YouGov’s BrandIndex Rating 2017, recognizing it as the most positively perceived Saudi company among citizens and expatriates of the Kingdom. This prestigious international ranking was received for the third time in a row. “The winning stresses Saudi and GCC customers’ confidence in Almarai’s trademarks and in its best corporate image built throughout the last four decades,” a press release said.
Other brands listed in order of their rankings include: Al-Baik, Apple, WhatsApp, YouTube, Apple iPhone, Google, Samsung, Galaxy and Emirates Airlines.
Officials at YouGov BrandIndex said that BrandIndex Ranking depends on how positively or negatively the trademark name is mentioned by people on media, news items, and word-of-mouth by family members and friends.
Abdullah Al-Otaibi, Almarai’s public relations manager, said Almarai’s top rank in this annual rating reflects the positive relation between Almarai and its consumers.
He said the confidence accorded by the consumers to Almarai is the outcome of a long history of quality commitment in Almarai farms, factories, and the transport of products.
Almarai Company, established in 1977, is the largest vertically-integrated dairy company in the world. It was listed in the Saudi Stock exchange in 2005. It exports its products to GCC countries and some Arab states via the largest fleet in the Middle East.

Comments

MORE FROM Corporate News

Noon appoints Faraz Khalid as chief executive

Noon, a soon-to-be-launched e-commerce platform in the Middle East, founded by Mohamed Alabbar, has...

Abu Dhabi Duty Free opens boutique featuring Estée Lauder brands

Abu Dhabi Duty Free, in partnership with DFS Group, a leading luxury travel retailer, has opened a...

Noon appoints Faraz Khalid as chief executive
Abu Dhabi Duty Free opens boutique featuring Estée Lauder brands
KPMG, Microsoft announce portfolio of digital solutions
Emirates recognized in FTE Airline Passenger Experience Power List 2017
RAK Properties reports record half-year results
Jawhara jewelry competition to revive Arabic designs
Latest News
Americans urge censorship of terror content amid Qatar media row
2 views
How the YouGov poll was conducted
1 views
Doha ‘losing fight for US public opinion’
4 views
Indian boxer offers peace belt after beating Chinese rival
58 views
Saudi teenager goes missing in Florida
84 views
Mendis hits defiant ton but India on top in second Test
8 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR