Almarai named best Saudi brand third time in a row

Almarai Company has won the No.1 ranking on YouGov’s BrandIndex Rating 2017, recognizing it as the most positively perceived Saudi company among citizens and expatriates of the Kingdom. This prestigious international ranking was received for the third time in a row. “The winning stresses Saudi and GCC customers’ confidence in Almarai’s trademarks and in its best corporate image built throughout the last four decades,” a press release said.

Other brands listed in order of their rankings include: Al-Baik, Apple, WhatsApp, YouTube, Apple iPhone, Google, Samsung, Galaxy and Emirates Airlines.

Officials at YouGov BrandIndex said that BrandIndex Ranking depends on how positively or negatively the trademark name is mentioned by people on media, news items, and word-of-mouth by family members and friends.

Abdullah Al-Otaibi, Almarai’s public relations manager, said Almarai’s top rank in this annual rating reflects the positive relation between Almarai and its consumers.

He said the confidence accorded by the consumers to Almarai is the outcome of a long history of quality commitment in Almarai farms, factories, and the transport of products.

Almarai Company, established in 1977, is the largest vertically-integrated dairy company in the world. It was listed in the Saudi Stock exchange in 2005. It exports its products to GCC countries and some Arab states via the largest fleet in the Middle East.

