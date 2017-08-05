Jawhara jewelry competition to revive Arabic designs

The New Jeweller Group has launched the first edition of Jawhara Heritage Jewellery Design Competition & Awards, powered by GIA, the world’s foremost authority in gemology. This competition, which is now open to receiving submissions from participants, aims to bring back the glory of heritage Arab jewelry that always enjoyed a place of pride for its intricate design and craftsmanship.

The UAE, especially Dubai, the biggest consumer market for jewelry in the GCC region, has experienced growth in demand for heritage jewelry.

Jawhara Heritage Jewellery Design Competition & Awards is a one-of-its-kind competition launched to provide a platform for young jewelry designers from the region to demonstrate their talent and excellence in jewelry design. The competition gives an opportunity to both budding and established jewelry designers and inspires them to work on heritage jewelry designs with a blend of modernity. With the advent of technology, jewelry making has undergone significant changes and all the designs that are created today use cutting-edge technology and state-of the-art machine tools during the production process.

Each aspiring contestant can log on to www.heritagejewelrydesign.com to participate. The registration forms are available online and upon filling it, a code will be generated and each applicant can work on their design. The competition is now open and will close on Sept. 20. Winning pieces are sponsored and manufactured by Jawhara, who is the presenter of this competition and award.

Nirupa Bhatt, managing director for GIA India & Middle East and a judge on the panel, said: “Middle Eastern cultures have a rich heritage and the ‘Jawhara Heritage Jewellery Design Competition and Awards’ presents a great opportunity and platform for jewelry designers to introduce the Arab cultural heritage to the wonderful world of jewelry. I am honored to be a part of the panel of judges, and look forward to seeing the creative work of talented designers from this region.”

Tamjid Abdullah, deputy CEO of Jawhara Jewellery, said: “The competition can trigger youth to re-develop and revive our heritage jewelry lines and bring them back to life. Above all, we are very rich in heritage jewelry and it is a great idea to present it through this competition.”

The New Jeweller Group has launched the first edition of Jawhara Heritage Jewellery Design Competition & Awards, powered by GIA, the world’s foremost authority in gemology. This competition, which is now open to receiving submissions from participants, aims to bring back the glory of heritage Arab jewelry that always enjoyed a place of pride for its intricate design and craftsmanship.

The UAE, especially Dubai, the biggest consumer market for jewelry in the GCC region, has experienced growth in demand for heritage jewelry.

Jawhara Heritage Jewellery Design Competition & Awards is a one-of-its-kind competition launched to provide a platform for young jewelry designers from the region to demonstrate their talent and excellence in jewelry design. The competition gives an opportunity to both budding and established jewelry designers and inspires them to work on heritage jewelry designs with a blend of modernity. With the advent of technology, jewelry making has undergone significant changes and all the designs that are created today use cutting-edge technology and state-of the-art machine tools during the production process.

Each aspiring contestant can log on to www.heritagejewelrydesign.com to participate. The registration forms are available online and upon filling it, a code will be generated and each applicant can work on their design. The competition is now open and will close on Sept. 20. Winning pieces are sponsored and manufactured by Jawhara, who is the presenter of this competition and award.

Nirupa Bhatt, managing director for GIA India & Middle East and a judge on the panel, said: “Middle Eastern cultures have a rich heritage and the ‘Jawhara Heritage Jewellery Design Competition and Awards’ presents a great opportunity and platform for jewelry designers to introduce the Arab cultural heritage to the wonderful world of jewelry. I am honored to be a part of the panel of judges, and look forward to seeing the creative work of talented designers from this region.”

Tamjid Abdullah, deputy CEO of Jawhara Jewellery, said: “The competition can trigger youth to re-develop and revive our heritage jewelry lines and bring them back to life. Above all, we are very rich in heritage jewelry and it is a great idea to present it through this competition.”