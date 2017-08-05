  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 1 sec ago

You are here

Corporate News

RAK Properties reports record half-year results

ARAB NEWS |
Mohammed Sultan Al-Qadi, CEO of RAK Properties.
Leading property development firm RAK Properties PJSC has announced record half-year results, with revenues exceeding 211 million dirhams ($57.4 million). The reported half-year figures reveal an increase from 39 million dirhams to 62 million dirhams in net profits from January to June — an increase of 59 percent compared to the same period last year.
The firm, which is listed on the Abu Dhabi Stock Exchange, currently boasts total assets valued at 5.11 billion dirhams, a significant increase on the 4.99 billion dirhams recorded at the end of last year.
Managing Director and CEO Mohammed Sultan Al-Qadi said: “Our half-year results serve as proof that, with unwavering support from investors for our developments across the UAE, RAK Properties continues to go from strength to strength. Having already completed several key projects and accomplished various operational achievements, we look forward to the remainder of 2017.”
RAK Properties attributes its outstanding half-year results to strong off-plans sales backed by marketing support.
The property developer is expected to announce additional residential, hospitality and retail projects to further its growth this year.
Leading property development firm RAK Properties PJSC has announced record half-year results, with revenues exceeding 211 million dirhams ($57.4 million). The reported half-year figures reveal an increase from 39 million dirhams to 62 million dirhams in net profits from January to June — an increase of 59 percent compared to the same period last year.
The firm, which is listed on the Abu Dhabi Stock Exchange, currently boasts total assets valued at 5.11 billion dirhams, a significant increase on the 4.99 billion dirhams recorded at the end of last year.
Managing Director and CEO Mohammed Sultan Al-Qadi said: “Our half-year results serve as proof that, with unwavering support from investors for our developments across the UAE, RAK Properties continues to go from strength to strength. Having already completed several key projects and accomplished various operational achievements, we look forward to the remainder of 2017.”
RAK Properties attributes its outstanding half-year results to strong off-plans sales backed by marketing support.
The property developer is expected to announce additional residential, hospitality and retail projects to further its growth this year.

Comments

MORE FROM Corporate News

Noon appoints Faraz Khalid as chief executive

Noon, a soon-to-be-launched e-commerce platform in the Middle East, founded by Mohamed Alabbar, has...

Abu Dhabi Duty Free opens boutique featuring Estée Lauder brands

Abu Dhabi Duty Free, in partnership with DFS Group, a leading luxury travel retailer, has opened a...

Noon appoints Faraz Khalid as chief executive
Abu Dhabi Duty Free opens boutique featuring Estée Lauder brands
KPMG, Microsoft announce portfolio of digital solutions
Emirates recognized in FTE Airline Passenger Experience Power List 2017
RAK Properties reports record half-year results
Jawhara jewelry competition to revive Arabic designs
Latest News
Americans urge censorship of terror content amid Qatar media row
2 views
How the YouGov poll was conducted
1 views
Doha ‘losing fight for US public opinion’
4 views
Indian boxer offers peace belt after beating Chinese rival
58 views
Saudi teenager goes missing in Florida
84 views
Mendis hits defiant ton but India on top in second Test
8 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR