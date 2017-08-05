Emirates recognized in FTE Airline Passenger Experience Power List 2017

Emirates has been recognized in the Future Travel Experience Airline Passenger Experience Power List 2017. Adel Al-Redha, Emirates’ executive vice president and COO, was ranked in the top 5 global airline executives for his leadership in directing the airline’s consistent delivery of services on the ground, and in the air.

The FTE Airline Passenger Experience Power List is an independent initiative that identifies 25 airline employees most empowered to enhance the end-to-end passenger experience, both at their own airline and on a global scale by setting and raising customer experience benchmarks.

Al-Redha has been with Emirates since 1988 and is at the helm of operational departments in the airline’s hub in Dubai as well as worldwide network. In the last year, he spearheaded a number of projects including the “Together” initiative, a collaborative project bringing together the airline, Dubai Customs, Dubai General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs, Dubai Police and Dubai Airports to help improve the customer experience at Dubai International Airport using the latest technologies.

Al-Redha said: “This recognition comes as a result of the unprecedented support and vision of Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al-Maktoum and Sir Tim Clark who continuously introduce initiatives to improve our customer experience, as well as our dedicated staff, who put their hearts and efforts into meeting and exceeding customer expectations at every touch point, every day. Innovation and investment in our product and service offering to provide more comfort, entertainment and overall experience to our customers has always been at the heart of our business.”

Emirates recently launched a series of new cabin products and enhancements for its A380 and Boeing 777 fleet. This includes the Boeing 777-300ER aircraft — with upgraded business class seats and the A380 Onboard Lounge, inspired by private yacht cabins. These were complemented by onboard product and service enhancements across all cabin classes including the expansion of its free inflight wi-fi service.

