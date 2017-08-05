Abu Dhabi Duty Free opens boutique featuring Estée Lauder brands

Abu Dhabi Duty Free, in partnership with DFS Group, a leading luxury travel retailer, has opened a new beauty boutique in Terminal 3 at Abu Dhabi International Airport (AUH), hosting new and prestige brands of The Estée Lauder Companies.

The new boutique includes MAC Cosmetics, Jo Malone London, Editions de Parfums Frédéric Malle, By Killian, Smashbox and Le Labo. The brands join Estée Lauder, Clinique, La Mer, Tom Ford Beauty and Aramis & Designer Fragrances which are already available at the airport.

Each of these prestige brands will be launched with a special activity or promotion. Smashbox will be bringing the photoshoot concept to life with its experiential corner, and Smashbox contouring brushes will be given out for free with the purchase of two or more products to the first 100 lucky customers. MAC Cosmetics will offer travel retail exclusives and gifts as tokens of appreciation with the purchase of three or more products, while stock lasts. Luxury British fragrance brand, Jo Malone London, will be launching its limited edition, Star Magnolia Cologne and offering complimentary hand and arm massages.

Editions de Parfums Frédéric Malle, By Killian and Le Labo will be offering complimentary fragrance consultations at Abu Dhabi Duty Free, during the launch period.

Daniel Cappell, acting chief commercial officer at Abu Dhabi Airport, said: “We are excited by this new addition at Abu Dhabi Duty Free, as these leading and popular brands are a testament of AUH’s ability to accommodate passengers’ demands and deliver to their expectations, any time of the day! We are, as always, keen to work with our partner DFS to continuously develop our offers and brands in line with global and local trends, ensuring that Abu Dhabi International Airport is the ultimate travel shopping venue.”

Sue Fox, vice president and general manager, travel retail Europe, Middle East, Africa, Estée Lauder Companies, said: “We are proud to be partnering with Abu Dhabi Duty Free, DFS and Abu Dhabi International Airport to introduce this exclusive beauty boutique, featuring several of our newest brands. We are also excited to be introducing Editions de Parfums Frédéric Malle and Le Labo to the travel retail channel for the first time. The new boutique enables us to continue to serve the needs of the traveling consumer in a first-class shopping environment.”

Abu Dhabi Duty Free, in partnership with DFS Group, a leading luxury travel retailer, has opened a new beauty boutique in Terminal 3 at Abu Dhabi International Airport (AUH), hosting new and prestige brands of The Estée Lauder Companies.

The new boutique includes MAC Cosmetics, Jo Malone London, Editions de Parfums Frédéric Malle, By Killian, Smashbox and Le Labo. The brands join Estée Lauder, Clinique, La Mer, Tom Ford Beauty and Aramis & Designer Fragrances which are already available at the airport.

Each of these prestige brands will be launched with a special activity or promotion. Smashbox will be bringing the photoshoot concept to life with its experiential corner, and Smashbox contouring brushes will be given out for free with the purchase of two or more products to the first 100 lucky customers. MAC Cosmetics will offer travel retail exclusives and gifts as tokens of appreciation with the purchase of three or more products, while stock lasts. Luxury British fragrance brand, Jo Malone London, will be launching its limited edition, Star Magnolia Cologne and offering complimentary hand and arm massages.

Editions de Parfums Frédéric Malle, By Killian and Le Labo will be offering complimentary fragrance consultations at Abu Dhabi Duty Free, during the launch period.

Daniel Cappell, acting chief commercial officer at Abu Dhabi Airport, said: “We are excited by this new addition at Abu Dhabi Duty Free, as these leading and popular brands are a testament of AUH’s ability to accommodate passengers’ demands and deliver to their expectations, any time of the day! We are, as always, keen to work with our partner DFS to continuously develop our offers and brands in line with global and local trends, ensuring that Abu Dhabi International Airport is the ultimate travel shopping venue.”

Sue Fox, vice president and general manager, travel retail Europe, Middle East, Africa, Estée Lauder Companies, said: “We are proud to be partnering with Abu Dhabi Duty Free, DFS and Abu Dhabi International Airport to introduce this exclusive beauty boutique, featuring several of our newest brands. We are also excited to be introducing Editions de Parfums Frédéric Malle and Le Labo to the travel retail channel for the first time. The new boutique enables us to continue to serve the needs of the traveling consumer in a first-class shopping environment.”