Noon appoints Faraz Khalid as chief executive

Noon, a soon-to-be-launched e-commerce platform in the Middle East, founded by Mohamed Alabbar, has announced the appointment of Faraz Khalid as its chief executive officer. Khalid is the former co-founder and managing director of Namshi, a leading fashion online retailer.

With experience and hands-on knowledge in building, launching and scaling successful e-commerce enterprises in the region, Khalid will lead a team of professionals in driving the operations of Noon. He is mandated to bring Noon to market by establishing long-term strategic partnerships, enhancing Noon’s infrastructure capabilities especially in Saudi Arabia, and building a robust technology platform.

Founder Alabbar said: “We are on track to launch Noon this year with the final work on the fulfilment infrastructure and payment systems being completed. Several of the region’s leading brand owners and suppliers have come on board, underlining our local strength.

Khalid has built a successful e-commerce business in the region, and brings the right domain experience and market knowledge to his role as Noon’s chief executive officer. We are confident that along with the team at Noon, he will deliver an e-commerce platform like no other in the region.”

Khalid, who holds an MBA from The Wharton School, played an instrumental role in the success of Namshi, which was launched in 2012, and built the region’s largest fashion catalog with over 700 international brands.

He said: “Noon presents the opportunity to create a dynamic e-commerce platform for, by and in the region. With our local market knowledge and presence, and our focus on product authenticity, supplier value creation, superior logistics, professional service and competitive pricing, we aim to bring a transformational e-commerce experience to the Middle East. I am honored to take up the responsibility and to work with a dedicated team of professionals who share a common passion for creating a truly industry-defining online platform.”

Noon is a $1 billion joint venture between Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund and a group of prominent Gulf investors.

Noon, a soon-to-be-launched e-commerce platform in the Middle East, founded by Mohamed Alabbar, has announced the appointment of Faraz Khalid as its chief executive officer. Khalid is the former co-founder and managing director of Namshi, a leading fashion online retailer.

With experience and hands-on knowledge in building, launching and scaling successful e-commerce enterprises in the region, Khalid will lead a team of professionals in driving the operations of Noon. He is mandated to bring Noon to market by establishing long-term strategic partnerships, enhancing Noon’s infrastructure capabilities especially in Saudi Arabia, and building a robust technology platform.

Founder Alabbar said: “We are on track to launch Noon this year with the final work on the fulfilment infrastructure and payment systems being completed. Several of the region’s leading brand owners and suppliers have come on board, underlining our local strength.

Khalid has built a successful e-commerce business in the region, and brings the right domain experience and market knowledge to his role as Noon’s chief executive officer. We are confident that along with the team at Noon, he will deliver an e-commerce platform like no other in the region.”

Khalid, who holds an MBA from The Wharton School, played an instrumental role in the success of Namshi, which was launched in 2012, and built the region’s largest fashion catalog with over 700 international brands.

He said: “Noon presents the opportunity to create a dynamic e-commerce platform for, by and in the region. With our local market knowledge and presence, and our focus on product authenticity, supplier value creation, superior logistics, professional service and competitive pricing, we aim to bring a transformational e-commerce experience to the Middle East. I am honored to take up the responsibility and to work with a dedicated team of professionals who share a common passion for creating a truly industry-defining online platform.”

Noon is a $1 billion joint venture between Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund and a group of prominent Gulf investors.