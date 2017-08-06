Fire strikes another tower in the Dubai Marina

DUBAI: A fire broke out Sunday at another high-rise tower in the Dubai Marina, just days after a blaze struck one of the world’s tallest residential towers in the same neighborhood.

Authorities quickly extinguished Sunday’s fire at the Tiger Tower and said it injured no one. But the blaze rattled nerves after Friday’s inferno at the Torch Tower, which is only a block away from the site of Sunday’s fire.

The fire began on clothes left on a balcony on the tower’s 53rd floor, said Capt. Amer Abdulwahab Al-Qahtani of the Dubai Civil Defense. He said investigators believe either an improperly disposed cigarette or the sheikhdom’s high temperatures of 43 degrees Celsius (109 degrees Fahrenheit) Sunday ignited the blaze.

Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire, Al-Qahtani said. The Dubai Media Office, a government agency, said the flames caused no injuries.

Early on Friday, a blaze hit the 86-story Torch Tower nearby. It was the second time in 2 ½ years that the more than 1,100-foot-tall (335 meters) tower has been ravaged by fire. The Torch, located in Dubai’s popular waterfront Marina district, also caught fire in February 2015. There were no major casualties reported in either blaze.