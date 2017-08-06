India beats Sri Lanka by an innings and 53 runs, wins series

COLOMBO: Ravindra Jadeja bagged his ninth five-wicket haul in test cricket on Sunday to help India crush Sri Lanka by an innings and 53 runs in the second Test and secure the three-match series 2-0 with still a match to be played.
Batting first, India declared its first innings on 622 for nine and dismissed Sri Lanka for 183 and enforced the follow-on, commanding a 439-run lead.
Sri Lanka performed better in the second innings but could not prevent an innings defeat when they were bowled out for 386.
Jadeja finished with 5-152 and collected seven wickets in the match.
Dimuth Karunaratne (141) and Kusal Mendis (110) scored centuries for Sri Lanka in its second innings.
