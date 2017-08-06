  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 9 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Sports
  • Football: Gaza team wins Palestine Cup despite Israeli restrictions

Sports

Football: Gaza team wins Palestine Cup despite Israeli restrictions

AFP |
A player from the Gaza-side Shabab Rafah football team (blue) kicks the ball as Hebron's Ahly Al-Ahli players defend during the second leg of the Palestinian Cup final at the stadium in the city of Dura, near the West Bank town of Hebron, on August 4, 2017. Shabaab Rafah are taking on Ahly al-Khalil without 10 of their 25-man squad after Israel denied transit permits. (AFP)

HEBRON: Shabab of Rafah became the first Gazan team to win football’s Palestine Cup in more than a decade Friday, despite Israeli restrictions keeping 10 of its players off the pitch.
Rafah and Ahly Al-Khalil from the southern West Bank city of Hebron which hosted the game ended the second leg nil-nil, but Rafah’s 2-0 first leg lead meant it took the title.
The Gazan club had to field a weakened side, with only 15 of its 25 members of the playing squad given Israeli permits to travel.
Rafah director Khaled Kweik told AFP it was the first time the team had ever won the cup, calling it a “historic” victory.
“We were harassed as we entered the West Bank and the Israelis banned 10 players from entering,” he said after the final whistle.
“But the rest of the players were able to protect the draw and take the title.”
The West Bank and Gaza are separated by Israel, and Palestinians looking to travel between the two must apply for Israeli permits.
Ahly won the cup in 2015 and 2016, but its home advantage in this year’s second leg was not enough to see it overturn the two-goal deficit.
The annual fixture pits the winners of separate cup competitions in Gaza and the West Bank over a two-leg final — one in each of the Palestinian territories.
The cup did not take place for 15 years largely over problems with Israeli permits, but resumed in 2015 after world football body FIFA intervened.
On Thursday, Shabab announced that 10 of their players had been prevented from entering Israel through the Erez border crossing with Gaza.
COGAT, the Israeli defense ministry agency responsible for civilian affairs in the Palestinian territories, said the ban was for “security reasons” compounded by a late submission of paperwork.

HEBRON: Shabab of Rafah became the first Gazan team to win football’s Palestine Cup in more than a decade Friday, despite Israeli restrictions keeping 10 of its players off the pitch.
Rafah and Ahly Al-Khalil from the southern West Bank city of Hebron which hosted the game ended the second leg nil-nil, but Rafah’s 2-0 first leg lead meant it took the title.
The Gazan club had to field a weakened side, with only 15 of its 25 members of the playing squad given Israeli permits to travel.
Rafah director Khaled Kweik told AFP it was the first time the team had ever won the cup, calling it a “historic” victory.
“We were harassed as we entered the West Bank and the Israelis banned 10 players from entering,” he said after the final whistle.
“But the rest of the players were able to protect the draw and take the title.”
The West Bank and Gaza are separated by Israel, and Palestinians looking to travel between the two must apply for Israeli permits.
Ahly won the cup in 2015 and 2016, but its home advantage in this year’s second leg was not enough to see it overturn the two-goal deficit.
The annual fixture pits the winners of separate cup competitions in Gaza and the West Bank over a two-leg final — one in each of the Palestinian territories.
The cup did not take place for 15 years largely over problems with Israeli permits, but resumed in 2015 after world football body FIFA intervened.
On Thursday, Shabab announced that 10 of their players had been prevented from entering Israel through the Erez border crossing with Gaza.
COGAT, the Israeli defense ministry agency responsible for civilian affairs in the Palestinian territories, said the ban was for “security reasons” compounded by a late submission of paperwork.

Comments

MORE FROM Sports

Football: Gaza team wins Palestine Cup despite Israeli restrictions

HEBRON: Shabab of Rafah became the first Gazan team to win football’s Palestine Cup in more than...

India beats Sri Lanka by an innings and 53 runs, wins series

COLOMBO: Ravindra Jadeja bagged his ninth five-wicket haul in test cricket on Sunday to help India...

Football: Gaza team wins Palestine Cup despite Israeli restrictions
India beats Sri Lanka by an innings and 53 runs, wins series
Gatlin spoils Bolt’s farewell in 100 with remarkable gold
Neymar pledges ‘lots of trophies’ to PSG fans
Van Niekerk, Thompson cruise in heats
Al-Shabab signs Belusso as Nassr eyes Abdulrahman
Latest News
Middle East airlines record slowdown in passenger traffic growth
Football: Gaza team wins Palestine Cup despite Israeli restrictions
1 views
Abu Dhabi launches initiative to provide cheaper housing for low-income earners
90 views
India beats Sri Lanka by an innings and 53 runs, wins series
58 views
Fire strikes another tower in the Dubai Marina
287 views
Star Indian boxer offers to trade title for peace with China
273 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR