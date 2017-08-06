  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 25 sec ago

You are here

Business & Economy

No mechanical problems before 2016 Emirates airline crash landing, GCAA says

Arab News |
The Emirates aircraft, a Boeing 777-300, coming from Thiruvananthapuram, India hit the runway during an attempted go-around at Dubai International Airport. (Reuters)

DUBAI: Aviation officials investigating the 2016 crash landing of an Emirates airline aircraft said there were no mechanical problems leading to the accident.
“A large number of aircraft systems were tested with the assistance of the manufacturers and analysis of the data downloaded indicates that there were no aircraft systems or engine abnormalities up to the time of the accident,” the UAE’s General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) said on Sunday.
The Emirates airplane, a Boeing 777-300, coming from Thiruvananthapuram, India, “impacted the runway during an attempted go-around at Dubai International Airport” and suffered “structural damages as a result of the impact and its movement along the runway and was eventually destroyed by fire,” the interim investigation report said.
Twenty-one passengers, one flight crew member, and four cabin crew members sustained minor injuries while four cabin crew members sustained serious injuries.
Approximately nine minutes after Flight EK521 came to rest, a firefighter was fatally injured when the center wing fuel tank exploded.
The GCAA also said that investigators were working “to determine and analyze the human performance factors that influenced flight crew actions during the landing and attempted go-around.”
“In addition, the investigation has reviewed and has identified safety enhancements related to the validity of weather information that was passed to the flight crew, and communication between air traffic control and the flight crew, GCAA said.

Related Articles

DUBAI: Aviation officials investigating the 2016 crash landing of an Emirates airline aircraft said there were no mechanical problems leading to the accident.
“A large number of aircraft systems were tested with the assistance of the manufacturers and analysis of the data downloaded indicates that there were no aircraft systems or engine abnormalities up to the time of the accident,” the UAE’s General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) said on Sunday.
The Emirates airplane, a Boeing 777-300, coming from Thiruvananthapuram, India, “impacted the runway during an attempted go-around at Dubai International Airport” and suffered “structural damages as a result of the impact and its movement along the runway and was eventually destroyed by fire,” the interim investigation report said.
Twenty-one passengers, one flight crew member, and four cabin crew members sustained minor injuries while four cabin crew members sustained serious injuries.
Approximately nine minutes after Flight EK521 came to rest, a firefighter was fatally injured when the center wing fuel tank exploded.
The GCAA also said that investigators were working “to determine and analyze the human performance factors that influenced flight crew actions during the landing and attempted go-around.”
“In addition, the investigation has reviewed and has identified safety enhancements related to the validity of weather information that was passed to the flight crew, and communication between air traffic control and the flight crew, GCAA said.

Tags: aviation Emirates Airline Emirates UAE Dubai

Comments

MORE FROM Business & Economy

No mechanical problems before 2016 Emirates airline crash landing, GCAA says

DUBAI: Aviation officials investigating the 2016 crash landing of an Emirates airline aircraft...

Middle East airlines record slowdown in passenger traffic growth

DUBAI: Middle East airlines recorded a slowdown in passenger traffic growth in June, hit by an...

No mechanical problems before 2016 Emirates airline crash landing, GCAA says
Middle East airlines record slowdown in passenger traffic growth
Abu Dhabi launches initiative to provide cheaper housing for low-income earners
Indonesia, Russia sign MoU to trade palm, coffee for Sukhoi jets
Saudi Aramco’s Manifa field: A feat of engineering in the shallow sea
Lack of remorse could bite ‘Pharma Bro,’ say experts
Latest News
No mechanical problems before 2016 Emirates airline crash landing, GCAA says
2 views
Middle East airlines record slowdown in passenger traffic growth
86 views
Football: Gaza team wins Palestine Cup despite Israeli restrictions
21 views
Abu Dhabi launches initiative to provide cheaper housing for low-income earners
160 views
India beats Sri Lanka by an innings and 53 runs, wins series
83 views
Fire strikes another tower in the Dubai Marina
368 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR