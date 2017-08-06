  • Search form

Knife-wielding employees clash at Istanbul airport

AFP |
A member of police special forces stands guard in Istanbul, Turkey, in this August 4, 2017 photo. (REUTERS)
ISTANBUL: Five people were hurt at Istanbul airport in a brawl between knife-wielding employees of two rival coach operators, the Dogan news agency reported Sunday.
The fight broke out overnight Saturday at Sabiha Gokcen International Airport involving around 40 people following mutual accusations of the firms “stealing one another’s customers,” said the agency. Airport security police had to step in to separate the two sides.
At least five people who suffered knife wounds had to be hospitalized, officers arrested several other people and opened an investigation, Dogan reported.
Sabiha Gokcen is one of two international airports serving Istanbul, the largest city in Turkey. The other is Ataturk Airport, where in June last year 45 people were killed in a triple suicide bombing blamed on extremists.
Turkey has seen its tourist sector, an economic lifeline worth some 10 percent of gross domestic product (GDP), suffer over the past year with a string of attacks and a tense political climate following the failed coup of 13 months ago.
But with no large scale attacks since the start of this year, the authorities are hoping visitor numbers will rise to help revive the tourist industry, a key earner and employer for the economy.
