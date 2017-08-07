  • Search form

Saudi Arabia

Saudi man jailed for joining Daesh

MOHAMMED AL-SULAMI |
JEDDAH: A former member of the Saudi military who fought for Daesh in Iraq and Syria, led a terrorist cell in Saudi Arabia and planned an attack on Azar Airport in Northern Borders Province was jailed for 20 years.
He was convicted at the Criminal Court in Riyadh of joining Daesh, meeting its leaders, training its fighters and taking part in its terrorist operations.
The court also found him guilty of relinquishing his oath of allegiance to the King and swearing allegiance instead to the leader of Daesh, and of relinquishing the oath he took when he joined the military.
He was also convicted of storing potentially harmful information and sending it through the Telegram messaging app to a Daesh terrorist.
The man’s prison sentence begins from the day of his arrest. When it ends, he will be banned from traveling outside Saudi Arabia for a further 20 years.
