  • Search form

Search form

Welcome to Arab News

You are here

Middle-East

Iran vows ‘unified’ response to breach of nuclear deal

The Associated Press |
This file photo taken on May 22, 2017 shows Iranian President Hassan Rouhani arriving to hold a press conference in Tehran. (AFP)
TEHRAN, Iran: Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani said that his administration and country will show a “unified” response to a breach of the 2015 landmark nuclear deal with world powers.
“The world should know that any breach of the deal will face a unified reaction of the Iranian nation and government.”
The Saturday remarks by the Iranian president came during the swearing in ceremony for his second term as president.
Iran’s state TV reported that more than 130 high-ranking officials from various countries and international organizations attended the ceremony in Tehran. Among them was EU’s foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini, who coordinates follow-up of Iran’s nuclear deal.
It was the first time in Iran’s history that a large number of foreign officials attended the president’s inauguration ceremony.
“Those who intend to tear down the deal, should know that they are tearing down their political life,” said Rouhani, without elaborating.
President Donald Trump has repeatedly described the nuclear deal as “bad” and during his campaign vowed to dismantle it.
Trump signed a bill Wednesday that imposes mandatory penalties on those involved in Iran’s ballistic missile program and anyone who does business with them.
It would also apply terrorism sanctions to Iran’s prestigious Revolutionary Guard and enforce an arms embargo. Iran has vowed to respond if the bill becomes law.
However, Rouhani said his administration will maintain its “moderate” behavior in response to any verbal challenge.
“We prefer peace to war and reform to rigidness,” said Rouhani.
Rouhani, 68, a moderate cleric who secured re-election on May 19, promised that his country will pursue a “path of coexistence and interaction with the world.”
He vowed that in his second term in office, Iran will “insist on constructive engagement with the world more than before.”
Rouhani was first elected in 2013 with nearly 51 percent of the vote.
Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei formally endorsed him for his second term as president on Thursday. Rouhani has to announce his new cabinet members to Parliament within 14 days. It is expected that he will do this on Tuesday.
TEHRAN, Iran: Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani said that his administration and country will show a “unified” response to a breach of the 2015 landmark nuclear deal with world powers.
“The world should know that any breach of the deal will face a unified reaction of the Iranian nation and government.”
The Saturday remarks by the Iranian president came during the swearing in ceremony for his second term as president.
Iran’s state TV reported that more than 130 high-ranking officials from various countries and international organizations attended the ceremony in Tehran. Among them was EU’s foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini, who coordinates follow-up of Iran’s nuclear deal.
It was the first time in Iran’s history that a large number of foreign officials attended the president’s inauguration ceremony.
“Those who intend to tear down the deal, should know that they are tearing down their political life,” said Rouhani, without elaborating.
President Donald Trump has repeatedly described the nuclear deal as “bad” and during his campaign vowed to dismantle it.
Trump signed a bill Wednesday that imposes mandatory penalties on those involved in Iran’s ballistic missile program and anyone who does business with them.
It would also apply terrorism sanctions to Iran’s prestigious Revolutionary Guard and enforce an arms embargo. Iran has vowed to respond if the bill becomes law.
However, Rouhani said his administration will maintain its “moderate” behavior in response to any verbal challenge.
“We prefer peace to war and reform to rigidness,” said Rouhani.
Rouhani, 68, a moderate cleric who secured re-election on May 19, promised that his country will pursue a “path of coexistence and interaction with the world.”
He vowed that in his second term in office, Iran will “insist on constructive engagement with the world more than before.”
Rouhani was first elected in 2013 with nearly 51 percent of the vote.
Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei formally endorsed him for his second term as president on Thursday. Rouhani has to announce his new cabinet members to Parliament within 14 days. It is expected that he will do this on Tuesday.

Comments

MORE FROM Middle-East

Iran vows ‘unified’ response to breach of nuclear deal

TEHRAN, Iran: Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani said that his administration and country will show a...

Erdogan plans new attack on northern Syria

ANKARA: Turkey may launch a new cross-border military operation into northern Syria, President...

Iran vows ‘unified’ response to breach of nuclear deal
Erdogan plans new attack on northern Syria
Palestinian family lose their home to Israeli settlers
Knife-wielding employees clash at Istanbul airport
Young Syrian refugees say they are unlikely to return permanently to their homeland unless war ends and Daesh leaves
Syria investigator del Ponte quits, blaming UN Security Council
Latest News
North Korea rejects South’s talks offer: Yonhap
125 views
Tillerson: Russian election meddling created ‘serious mistrust’
88 views
Weakening Typhoon Noru brings heavy rain, edges closer to Japanese heartland
111 views
Trump, Moon agree N. Korea poses ‘growing direct threat’: White House
110 views
Attack on UN office in Colombia injures police officer
77 views
Miley Cyrus reveals marriage lessons she had learned from her parents
147 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR