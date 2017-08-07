Philly’s Walk of Fame to welcome Jill Scott, Patti LaBelle

PHILADELPHIA: Philadelphia’s Music Alliance will induct a line-up of influential musicians spanning a wide range of genres to its Walk of Fame, including local favorites Jill Scott and Patti LaBelle.

The class of 2017 features a star-studded list of musicians and artists from guitar virtuoso Sister Rosetta Tharpe to 1970s R&B group Sister Sledge, and Sound of Philadelphia acts McFadden & Whitehead and the Soul Survivors.

LaBelle is being inducted alongside Sarah Dash and Nona Hendryx as part of the 1970s group LaBelle.

An alliance board member says the honorees show why Philadelphia remains a hub for award-winning talent.

An Oct. 4. Induction ceremony on the Avenue of the Arts will be followed by a gala at the Fillmore Philadelphia.

The Music Walk of Fame has honored over 130 Philadelphia musicians since its inception in 1986.

