  • Search form

Search form

Welcome to Arab News

You are here

  • Home
  • Offbeat
  • Philly’s Walk of Fame to welcome Jill Scott, Patti LaBelle

Offbeat

Philly’s Walk of Fame to welcome Jill Scott, Patti LaBelle

The Associated Press |
Jill Scott and Patti LaBelle join other influential musicians on Philadelphia's Music Alliance Walk of Fame. (AP)
PHILADELPHIA: Philadelphia’s Music Alliance will induct a line-up of influential musicians spanning a wide range of genres to its Walk of Fame, including local favorites Jill Scott and Patti LaBelle.
The class of 2017 features a star-studded list of musicians and artists from guitar virtuoso Sister Rosetta Tharpe to 1970s R&B group Sister Sledge, and Sound of Philadelphia acts McFadden & Whitehead and the Soul Survivors.
LaBelle is being inducted alongside Sarah Dash and Nona Hendryx as part of the 1970s group LaBelle.
An alliance board member says the honorees show why Philadelphia remains a hub for award-winning talent.
An Oct. 4. Induction ceremony on the Avenue of the Arts will be followed by a gala at the Fillmore Philadelphia.
The Music Walk of Fame has honored over 130 Philadelphia musicians since its inception in 1986.
PHILADELPHIA: Philadelphia’s Music Alliance will induct a line-up of influential musicians spanning a wide range of genres to its Walk of Fame, including local favorites Jill Scott and Patti LaBelle.
The class of 2017 features a star-studded list of musicians and artists from guitar virtuoso Sister Rosetta Tharpe to 1970s R&B group Sister Sledge, and Sound of Philadelphia acts McFadden & Whitehead and the Soul Survivors.
LaBelle is being inducted alongside Sarah Dash and Nona Hendryx as part of the 1970s group LaBelle.
An alliance board member says the honorees show why Philadelphia remains a hub for award-winning talent.
An Oct. 4. Induction ceremony on the Avenue of the Arts will be followed by a gala at the Fillmore Philadelphia.
The Music Walk of Fame has honored over 130 Philadelphia musicians since its inception in 1986.

Comments

MORE FROM Offbeat

Miley Cyrus reveals marriage lessons she had learned from her parents

JEDDAH: Miley Cyrus has said she learned what it takes to build a stable marriage from her own...

Palestinian, Israeli girls camping for peace in US wilderness

SANTA FE: Liza Masri had learned as a young girl during the bloodiest days of the second intifada...

Miley Cyrus reveals marriage lessons she had learned from her parents
Palestinian, Israeli girls camping for peace in US wilderness
Album restores worldly sounds of ‘Swinging Mogadishu’
Philly’s Walk of Fame to welcome Jill Scott, Patti LaBelle
Taylor Swift, DJ head to court over groping claim
Vanity Fair stands by Jolie cover story
Latest News
North Korea rejects South’s talks offer: Yonhap
177 views
Tillerson: Russian election meddling created ‘serious mistrust’
110 views
Weakening Typhoon Noru brings heavy rain, edges closer to Japanese heartland
145 views
Trump, Moon agree N. Korea poses ‘growing direct threat’: White House
124 views
Attack on UN office in Colombia injures police officer
85 views
Miley Cyrus reveals marriage lessons she had learned from her parents
168 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR