Miley Cyrus reveals marriage lessons she had learned from her parents

Miley Cyrus
JEDDAH: Miley Cyrus has said she learned what it takes to build a stable marriage from her own parents, Billy Ray and Tish Cyrus, who have been together nearly 25 years.
The marriage of Cyrus’s parents was not really perfect, according to an Entertainment tonight interview done with the “Wrecking Ball” singer. So, what was the singer’s biggest takeaway? “Nothing and no one stays the same,” she told the magazine. “Grow, evolve, change with each other and celebrate your love’s journey!” Cyrus said.
According to Cosmopolitan, Cyrus is currently engaged to Liam Hemsworth for the second time around. Although their relationship hasn’t always run smoothly, the two are happily together now after taking a break and calling off their engagement in 2013. It seems that the two are making it work better than ever before.
Of course, nearly 25 years of marriage does not come easy as Billy Ray and Tish Cyrus, who filed for divorce two times, once in 2010 and again in 2013, but reconciled each time.
Billy Ray and Tish have been married since 1993. They had daughter Miley, now 23, Braison, 22, and Noah, 16. Billy Ray also adopted Brandi, 29, and Trace, 27, from Tish’s previous relationship.
In an interview with People magazine, Billy Ray, 54, said: “It’s like everything in life. You take it one step at a time. One day at a time. I think one of the most important things in life and in a relationship, is that you make adjustments.”
