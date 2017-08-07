  • Search form

Search form

Welcome to Arab News

You are here

  • Home
  • World
  • Trump, Moon agree N. Korea poses ‘growing direct threat’: White House

World

Trump, Moon agree N. Korea poses ‘growing direct threat’: White House

AFP |
In this June 1, 2017 photo, President Donald Trump speaks about the U.S. role in the Paris climate change accord in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington. (AP)

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump and South Korean President Moon Jae-In on Sunday agreed that North Korea “poses a grave and growing direct threat,” in a phone call one day after the UN Security Council backed fresh sanctions on the North.
“The two leaders affirmed that North Korea poses a grave and growing direct threat to the United States, South Korea, and Japan, as well as to most countries around the world,” the White House said of the call, in which the pair welcomed the sweeping sanctions.
“The leaders committed to fully implement all relevant resolutions and to urge the international community to do so as well.”

 

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump and South Korean President Moon Jae-In on Sunday agreed that North Korea “poses a grave and growing direct threat,” in a phone call one day after the UN Security Council backed fresh sanctions on the North.
“The two leaders affirmed that North Korea poses a grave and growing direct threat to the United States, South Korea, and Japan, as well as to most countries around the world,” the White House said of the call, in which the pair welcomed the sweeping sanctions.
“The leaders committed to fully implement all relevant resolutions and to urge the international community to do so as well.”

 

Comments

MORE FROM World

North Korea rejects South’s talks offer: Yonhap

SEOUL: North Korea rejected offers of talks from the South during a rare exchange between the two...

Tillerson: Russian election meddling created ‘serious mistrust’

MANILA: Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said Monday he had told his Russian counterpart that...

North Korea rejects South’s talks offer: Yonhap
Tillerson: Russian election meddling created ‘serious mistrust’
Weakening Typhoon Noru brings heavy rain, edges closer to Japanese heartland
Trump, Moon agree N. Korea poses ‘growing direct threat’: White House
Attack on UN office in Colombia injures police officer
Should springing of US terrorism convicts alarm Americans?
Latest News
North Korea rejects South’s talks offer: Yonhap
726 views
Tillerson: Russian election meddling created ‘serious mistrust’
383 views
Weakening Typhoon Noru brings heavy rain, edges closer to Japanese heartland
374 views
Trump, Moon agree N. Korea poses ‘growing direct threat’: White House
307 views
Attack on UN office in Colombia injures police officer
256 views
Miley Cyrus reveals marriage lessons she had learned from her parents
445 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR