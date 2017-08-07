  • Search form

Tillerson: Russian election meddling created ‘serious mistrust’

U.S. State Secretary Rex Tillerson gestures before the 10th Lower Mekong Initiative Ministerial Meeting, part of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Regional Forum in Manila, Philippines, on Sunday. (AP)
MANILA: Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said Monday he had told his Russian counterpart that Moscow’s meddling in the US presidential election had created “serious mistrust” between the countries.
After meeting Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov at a security forum in Manila, Tillerson said he had also warned him Washington was deciding on a response to the Kremlin’s decision to order a cut in the size of the US mission in Moscow.
