Tillerson: Russian election meddling created ‘serious mistrust’

MANILA: Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said Monday he had told his Russian counterpart that Moscow’s meddling in the US presidential election had created “serious mistrust” between the countries.

After meeting Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov at a security forum in Manila, Tillerson said he had also warned him Washington was deciding on a response to the Kremlin’s decision to order a cut in the size of the US mission in Moscow.

MANILA: Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said Monday he had told his Russian counterpart that Moscow’s meddling in the US presidential election had created “serious mistrust” between the countries.

After meeting Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov at a security forum in Manila, Tillerson said he had also warned him Washington was deciding on a response to the Kremlin’s decision to order a cut in the size of the US mission in Moscow.