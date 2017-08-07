  • Search form

  Oh baby! Woman gives birth at German techno festival

Oh baby! Woman gives birth at German techno festival

FILE - A picture shows the feet of a new-born at the maternity of the Argenteuil hospital, in a Paris suburb, on July 22, 2013. (AFP)
BERLIN: A woman has given birth to a baby girl at a techno festival in Germany.
Public broadcaster SWR reports that the 20-year-old was unaware she was pregnant until giving birth at the festival campsite late Saturday.
Organizers of the Nature One festival at a former US military base in southwestern Germany were quoted Sunday as saying the child would get a ticket for life once she turns 16.
Mother and child were taken to a nearby hospital and are reportedly doing well.
