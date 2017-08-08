57 private sector medics in Riyadh dismissed for lack of adequate professional certificates

RIYADH: A total of 57 medics and paramedics, who were working in private sector health facilities, were dismissed for possessing forged or underqualified certificates.

According to an official from the Directorate General of Health Affairs in Riyadh, these medics submitted underqualified or forged academic and professional certificates at the time of recruitment to their positions.

He said that the detections were made by the Saudi Commission for Health Specialties, which conducts routine inspections on all private health clinics to ensure that properly qualified personnel are working at these locations. Certificates of medics and paramedics have to be certified by the commission for private or public sector employment.