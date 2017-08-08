  • Search form

Search form

Welcome to Arab News

You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Arabia
  • 57 private sector medics in Riyadh dismissed for lack of adequate professional certificates

Saudi Arabia

57 private sector medics in Riyadh dismissed for lack of adequate professional certificates

MOHAMMED RASOOLDEEN |
Certificates of medics and paramedics have to be certified by the commission. (SPA)

RIYADH: A total of 57 medics and paramedics, who were working in private sector health facilities, were dismissed for possessing forged or underqualified certificates.
According to an official from the Directorate General of Health Affairs in Riyadh, these medics submitted underqualified or forged academic and professional certificates at the time of recruitment to their positions.
He said that the detections were made by the Saudi Commission for Health Specialties, which conducts routine inspections on all private health clinics to ensure that properly qualified personnel are working at these locations. Certificates of medics and paramedics have to be certified by the commission for private or public sector employment.

Related Articles

RIYADH: A total of 57 medics and paramedics, who were working in private sector health facilities, were dismissed for possessing forged or underqualified certificates.
According to an official from the Directorate General of Health Affairs in Riyadh, these medics submitted underqualified or forged academic and professional certificates at the time of recruitment to their positions.
He said that the detections were made by the Saudi Commission for Health Specialties, which conducts routine inspections on all private health clinics to ensure that properly qualified personnel are working at these locations. Certificates of medics and paramedics have to be certified by the commission for private or public sector employment.

Comments

MORE FROM Saudi Arabia

3 wanted terrorists surrender in Qatif: Saudi interior ministry

JEDDAH: The Saudi Interior Ministry confirmed on Monday that three men from a list of 23 wanted...

Makkah governor rejects Qatar’s attempt to reduce Saudi role in Hajj

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia rejects all attempts to politicize and internationalize the Hajj, Prince...

3 wanted terrorists surrender in Qatif: Saudi interior ministry
Makkah governor rejects Qatar’s attempt to reduce Saudi role in Hajj
Saudi train fares ‘to be competitive compared to air ticket prices’
Saudi Arabia hosts world’s largest date festival in Buraidah
Medical breakthrough raises hopes for autoimmune disease patients in Saudi Arabia
57 private sector medics in Riyadh dismissed for lack of adequate professional certificates
Latest News
Japan defense review warns of enhanced North Korea threats
218 views
Experts to confirm last 2 Syrian chemical weapons facilities
174 views
Millions of chickens face cull in Europe health scandal
267 views
Saudi-led coalition agrees to allow fuel for UN aid planes
279 views
9/11 victim’s remains identified nearly 16 years later
363 views
Hackers demand millions in ransom for stolen HBO data
329 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR