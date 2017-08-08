Indian businessman who paid $4m prisoners’ debts wins community award in UAE

DUBAI: An Indian businessman and philanthropist who has spent 15 million dirhams ($4 million) paying off the debts of more than 10,000 prisoners in the UAE has been awarded the country’s prestigious community service medal.

Firoz Merchant, 59, the founder and chairman of Pure Gold Jewellers, is the first expatriate to receive the award.

Since 2008, he has settled the financial obligations of 10,940 people held in UAE jails, often after they had completed their sentences, because they could not clear their debts.

Merchant dedicated his award to his countrymen living in and outside the UAE. “Whatever I have done, and will continue to do, is for the love of the UAE and India,” he said. “I represent my country and the UAE is my second home. I will do whatever I can for this beautiful country and its people.”

Merchant said he was helping people who were the victims of circumstances. “These people are not criminals. They are in jail because they unfortunately accumulated debt and have not been able to clear them.”

Sanober Sabah, 32, who is from an Indian family, but was brought up in the UAE, said: “The Indian community in the UAE should feel proud because of people like Firoz Merchant. We are a week away from our Independence Day and such recognition shows the contribution Indians are making in this country.

“Indians have been part of the UAE’s fabric since its inception. This is home away from home for us and it feels great to see an Indian contribute back to the community here and be acknowledged for it too. A proud moment indeed.”

A Pakistani expatriate, 38, who was helped by Merchant and did not wish to be identified, said: “This is great news and a much-deserved award. Mr. Merchant has helped thousands of people, most of them he may not even have met. He only sees people in need and does not differentiate between any faith and nationality.”

Merchant began his gold business in 1989. It is now worth more than a billion dollars and employs 5,000 people in the Gulf region and India.

He received his award from Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, the UAE’s deputy prime minister and interior minister.

Sheikh Saif said he was delighted with Merchant’s philanthropic work. He urged him to continue it and promised all necessary cooperation from the government. He said he was proud to have expatriates such as Merchant in the UAE who worked for the betterment of society.

