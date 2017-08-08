  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 1 min 40 sec ago

You are here

Middle-East

Saudi-led coalition agrees to allow fuel for UN aid planes

Agence France Presse |
A UAE soldier walks as he escorts Yemen's Prime Minister Ahmed Obaid bin Daghar during a visit to the Red Sea port city of Mukha, Yemen on August 6, 2017. (REUTERS/Fawaz Salman)

UNITED NATIONS: The Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen will lift hurdles hampering deliveries of jet fuel for UN planes bringing humanitarian aid to the rebel-held capital Sanaa, the UN spokesman said Monday.
The UN Development Program last week said it was having trouble operating two humanitarian flights into Sanaa from Amman, Jordan because there was no fuel available in the Yemeni capital for the planes to make the return trip.
Auke Lootsma, the UNDP’s country director, said the coalition and the Saudi-backed Yemeni government will be granting permission to transport the fuel to Sanaa from the government-controlled port of Aden.
“The fuel will be moving this week from Aden to Sanaa,” UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric told reporters.
He added that the United Nations is seeking a concrete arrangement for fuel deliveries to allow the UN flights to provide regular deliveries of aid.
“We ask authorities for a mechanism to help ensure regular delivery of aviation fuel for UN operations,” he said.
The United Nations has declared Yemen the world’s worst humanitarian crisis, with a deadly outbreak of cholera, famine threatening 7 million people and a war in which civilian targets have been hit.
Yemen’s health system has collapsed during the war pitting coalition forces against Iran-backed Shiite Houthi rebels.
On Sunday, Saudi Arabia pledged $33.7 million to help fight cholera in Yemen, which has killed nearly 2,000 people since April with 436,000 suspected cases.
More than 8,000 people have been killed in the war, while UN efforts to hold peace negotiations appear deadlocked.

Related Articles

UNITED NATIONS: The Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen will lift hurdles hampering deliveries of jet fuel for UN planes bringing humanitarian aid to the rebel-held capital Sanaa, the UN spokesman said Monday.
The UN Development Program last week said it was having trouble operating two humanitarian flights into Sanaa from Amman, Jordan because there was no fuel available in the Yemeni capital for the planes to make the return trip.
Auke Lootsma, the UNDP’s country director, said the coalition and the Saudi-backed Yemeni government will be granting permission to transport the fuel to Sanaa from the government-controlled port of Aden.
“The fuel will be moving this week from Aden to Sanaa,” UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric told reporters.
He added that the United Nations is seeking a concrete arrangement for fuel deliveries to allow the UN flights to provide regular deliveries of aid.
“We ask authorities for a mechanism to help ensure regular delivery of aviation fuel for UN operations,” he said.
The United Nations has declared Yemen the world’s worst humanitarian crisis, with a deadly outbreak of cholera, famine threatening 7 million people and a war in which civilian targets have been hit.
Yemen’s health system has collapsed during the war pitting coalition forces against Iran-backed Shiite Houthi rebels.
On Sunday, Saudi Arabia pledged $33.7 million to help fight cholera in Yemen, which has killed nearly 2,000 people since April with 436,000 suspected cases.
More than 8,000 people have been killed in the war, while UN efforts to hold peace negotiations appear deadlocked.

Tags: UN Development Program Yemen Auke Lootsma Sanaa Aden

Comments

MORE FROM Middle-East

Lebanon’s army prepares to clear border area of Daesh militants

BEIRUT: Lebanon’s US-backed military is gearing up for a long-awaited assault to dislodge hundreds...

Experts to confirm last 2 Syrian chemical weapons facilities

UNITED NATIONS: The international chemical weapons watchdog says improved security conditions in...

Lebanon’s army prepares to clear border area of Daesh militants
Experts to confirm last 2 Syrian chemical weapons facilities
Saudi-led coalition agrees to allow fuel for UN aid planes
Al-Qaeda ousted from oil-rich Yemen province: army
Al-Aqsa focus of Abdallah-Abbas summit in Ramallah
Indian businessman who paid $4m prisoners’ debts wins community award in UAE
Latest News
Haruo Nakajima, who played the original 1954 Godzilla, dies
Lebanon’s army prepares to clear border area of Daesh militants
6 views
Japan defense review warns of enhanced North Korea threats
6 views
Al-Faisaly fans attack Egyptian referee after losing Arab Championship game
5 views
Migrant center in Berlin brings Germany Arabic culture
26 views
Activists call for whale refuges, but can they stay afloat?
24 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR