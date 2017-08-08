  • Search form

Experts to confirm last 2 Syrian chemical weapons facilities

Director General Ahmet Uzumcu of the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons. (AP)
UNITED NATIONS: The international chemical weapons watchdog says improved security conditions in Syria will allow its experts to confirm the condition at the last two sites of 27 facilities where the government said it produced chemical weapons.
The director-general of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons said in a report that “plans are being made to carry out an inspection to verify the destruction of these two remaining sites.”
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres says in a letter to the Security Council circulated Monday with Ahmet Uzumcu’s report he is “encouraged” the security situation now allows safe access.
But both Uzumcu and Guterres stress that Syria still needs to clarify a number of outstanding issues about its chemical weapons program.
Syria joined the OPCW in 2013 after a chemical weapons attack.
