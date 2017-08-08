  • Search form

4 killed in car crash didn’t use seatbelts; 2 survivors did

AP |
Man is seen fastening his seat belt. (AFP)

BRIDPORT, ENGLAND: Police say four people killed in a Vermont car crash weren’t wearing seatbelts but two people in a pickup truck they hit head on were wearing seatbelts and survived.
Investigators say they don’t know why the car crossed the center line of a highway in Bridport on Monday afternoon and slammed into the truck.
The four occupants of the car died. Authorities say among the dead are driver Steven Holmes, of Chatsworth, Georgia, and passengers Amber Brewer, of Dalton, Georgia, and Justin Hendrix, of Bryceville, Florida. They haven’t released the identity of the fourth person.
The two people in the pickup truck have been hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.
The crash occurred on state Route 22A, which had to be closed for a few hours and reopened in the evening.

Tags: safety car crash accident road

Comments

