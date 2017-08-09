  • Search form

Saudi Arabia

Algerian FM concludes regional tour to mediate Qatar crisis

RASHID HASSAN |
Algerian Foreign Minister Abdelkader Messahel. (AFP)

RIYADH: Algerian Foreign Minister Abdelkader Messahel concluded a regional tour aimed at resolving the Qatar crisis.
Algeria’s ambassador in Riyadh, Ahmed Abdulsadouq, on Tuesday told Arab News that the minister is now in Iraq, from where he will wrap up his tour of Arab countries.
The envoy said the minister started the tour last week in Saudi Arabia, and on Sunday held talks with Qatari leaders.
While in the Kingdom, Messahel met with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman at Al-Salam Palace in Jeddah.
They discussed the latest regional developments, including the Qatar crisis; joint efforts against terrorism; and developing bilateral cooperation in various fields, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.
The Anti-Terror Quartet (ATQ) — comprising Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Egypt and Bahrain — cut ties with Qatar in June, accusing it of backing terrorist groups, which Doha denies, and developing ties with Iran, which has destabilized the region.
Algeria is taking on the role of mediator after attempts by Kuwait, the US and Turkey. Earlier, US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan toured the region and held talks aimed at defusing the crisis.

