Serve Hajj pilgrims with a smile: Acting Madinah governor

RIYADH: Acting Madinah Gov. Prince Saud bin Khaled Al-Faisal has told officials to serve Hajj pilgrims with a smile and be proud of the opportunity to serve them.

Following his inspection of facilities providing services to Hajj pilgrims, he urged officials to redouble their efforts to offer them satisfactory services.

He was received by government officials at Prince Mohammed bin Abdul Aziz International Airport, where he was briefed on procedures at its immigration and airline counters.

During his visit to the National Guides Establishment, the prince launched a new service to track missing pilgrims.

He also visited the operations control room that monitors pilgrims’ movement in Madinah.

He was accompanied by the district police chief, Maj. Gen. Abdul Hadi Al-Shahrani; the undersecretary of the Ministry of Hajj branch in Madinah, Mohammed Al-Bejawi; and the director general of the Hajj and Umrah General Administration, Sami Issawi.



Health Ministry increases efforts against heat, sunstroke during Hajj

The Health Ministry has intensified efforts to prevent heat and sunstroke, and treat patients, during the Hajj season.

Prior to the season, the ministry conducted training courses for its health officials on how to treat sun- and heat-affected pilgrims.

Health facilities in the holy cities of Makkah and Madinah are fully equipped to treat patients suffering heat-related symptoms.

The ministry is carrying out awareness programs among arriving pilgrims on how to avoid sun and heatstroke.

Brochures are being distributed in several languages, telling pilgrims to avoid direct sun exposure, use an umbrella or stay in the shade, drink plenty of liquids, and go out during evenings and at night rather than during the day.

Diabetics are advised to carry sweets and biscuits, and ensure they take their medicines at the correct times and eat proper meals.