Fired Google engineer files complaint, weighs legal options

MENLO PARK, California: A former Google engineer who was fired over a memo he wrote about gender differences says he’s exploring all his legal options and has already filed a labor complaint over his treatment.

James Damore, whose memo over the weekend caused an uproar online, says in an e-mail that he was terminated late Monday for “perpetuating gender stereotypes.” He says he considers his firing illegal because he had already filed a complaint with the National Labor Relations Board.

The board declined to comment.

A filing by Damore with the board Monday alleged he was subjected to “coercive statements” while at Google.

Google declined to comment on the matter, but an e-mail from CEO Sundar Pichai on Monday called Damore’s memo “harmful” and said he’d address staff in a town hall Thursday.