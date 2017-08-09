  • Search form

  • Girl raped at 13 by another student at school sues for $3.5M

Girl raped at 13 by another student at school sues for $3.5M

AP |
(Google maps)

PROVIDENCE, USA: A girl who was 13 when she was raped by another student in a school bathroom in Rhode Island is suing for $3.5 million.
The lawsuit filed Tuesday in US District Court names the city of Pawtucket, the school department and various school officials. It says her civil rights were violated under Title IX, the federal law that prohibits sex-based discrimination in federally funded programs.
The girl, identified as Jane Doe, was raped in 2016 by an 18-year-old student at the Pawtucket Learning Academy, a public school. He was convicted and sentenced to serve 10 years in prison.
The lawsuit says officials knew sexual harassment and molestations were pervasive at the school.
Doe’s lawyer declined to comment.
City officials say the Pawtucket School Department “takes all allegations and incidents seriously.”

