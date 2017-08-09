  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 11 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • World
  • Trump adviser says Minnesota mosque blast could be ‘fake hate crime’

World

Trump adviser says Minnesota mosque blast could be ‘fake hate crime’

Arab News |
Sebastian Gorka said the president wanted to learn more about the event before he makes a statement.

DUBAI: A White House national security adviser Tuesday defended US President Donald Trump’s silence on an explosion at a mosque in Minnesota, saying the blast could be a fake hate crime “propagated by the left.”
When asked on MSNBC why Trump had not commented on the incident which took place on Saturday, Sebastian Gorka said the president wanted to learn more about the event before he made a statement.
“When we have some kind of finalized investigation, absolutely,” Gorka said when asked whether Trump would comment on the incident at the Dar Al-Farooq Islamic Center in Bloomington.
He went on to suggest that the attack could have been a “fake” hate crime.
“There’s a great rule: All initial reports are false,″ Gorka said. “You have to check them and find out who the perpetrators are. We’ve had a series of crimes committed, alleged hate crimes, by right-wing individuals in the last six months, that turned out to actually have been propagated by the left.
“So, let’s wait and see,” he said. “Let’s allow the local authorities to provide their assessment, and then the White House will make its comments.”
MSNBC host Stephanie Ruhle said that Trump could denounce the mosque attack without commenting on the perpetrator.
“You don’t have to make a statement about who did it, but you can make a public statement denouncing how terrible it would be to attack a building of worship,” she told Gorka.
“That’s fine, and I’m sure the president will do that,” he replied.
He also said: “People fake hate crimes… The question of who does it is a question, when you’ve had people fake hate crimes with some regularity in the last six months.”
Minnesota Gov. Mark Dayton declared the incident a “a criminal act of terrorism” when he visited the center on Sunday.
There were no injuries in the blast that took place at 5 a.m. local time on Saturday morning.

Related Articles

DUBAI: A White House national security adviser Tuesday defended US President Donald Trump’s silence on an explosion at a mosque in Minnesota, saying the blast could be a fake hate crime “propagated by the left.”
When asked on MSNBC why Trump had not commented on the incident which took place on Saturday, Sebastian Gorka said the president wanted to learn more about the event before he made a statement.
“When we have some kind of finalized investigation, absolutely,” Gorka said when asked whether Trump would comment on the incident at the Dar Al-Farooq Islamic Center in Bloomington.
He went on to suggest that the attack could have been a “fake” hate crime.
“There’s a great rule: All initial reports are false,″ Gorka said. “You have to check them and find out who the perpetrators are. We’ve had a series of crimes committed, alleged hate crimes, by right-wing individuals in the last six months, that turned out to actually have been propagated by the left.
“So, let’s wait and see,” he said. “Let’s allow the local authorities to provide their assessment, and then the White House will make its comments.”
MSNBC host Stephanie Ruhle said that Trump could denounce the mosque attack without commenting on the perpetrator.
“You don’t have to make a statement about who did it, but you can make a public statement denouncing how terrible it would be to attack a building of worship,” she told Gorka.
“That’s fine, and I’m sure the president will do that,” he replied.
He also said: “People fake hate crimes… The question of who does it is a question, when you’ve had people fake hate crimes with some regularity in the last six months.”
Minnesota Gov. Mark Dayton declared the incident a “a criminal act of terrorism” when he visited the center on Sunday.
There were no injuries in the blast that took place at 5 a.m. local time on Saturday morning.

Tags: Muslims Islam US Minnesota Donald Trump

Comments

MORE FROM World

Trump adviser says Minnesota mosque blast could be ‘fake hate crime’

DUBAI: A White House national security adviser Tuesday defended US President Donald Trump’s...

Anti-terror investigators probe Paris attack as minister condemns ‘cowardly act’

LONDON: French Defense Minister Florence Parly condemned an attack that injured six soldiers in...

Trump adviser says Minnesota mosque blast could be ‘fake hate crime’
Anti-terror investigators probe Paris attack as minister condemns ‘cowardly act’
Quake in China’s Sichuan kills 13, including tourists, injures 175
Girl raped at 13 by another student at school sues for $3.5M
Syrian activist gives scraps with prisoners’ names to museum
Bangladesh film star turns Islamic preacher
Latest News
Trump adviser says Minnesota mosque blast could be ‘fake hate crime’
11 views
Kaaba kiswa raised indicating beginning of Hajj season
118 views
Arab countries score low on crime, highest on safety in world survey
21 views
Anti-terror investigators probe Paris attack as minister condemns ‘cowardly act’
48 views
Pop star receives death threats for using black actor in music video
132 views
Quake in China’s Sichuan kills 13, including tourists, injures 175
75 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR