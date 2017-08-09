  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 10 min 28 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • World
  • Indonesia, Russia to work together to fight terrorism

World

Indonesia, Russia to work together to fight terrorism

AFP |
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, left, shakes hands with his Indonesian counterpart Retno Marsudi prior to their meeting in Jakarta on Wednesday. (AFP)

JAKARTA: Indonesia and Russia pledged Wednesday to strengthen cooperation in cyber-security and counter-terrorism as concern grows about the spread of radicalism in Southeast Asia.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, who is on a two-day visit to Indonesia, said the two countries would work together more closely to counter the spread of Daesh ideology.
“The threat that the ISIL (Daesh) is has not vanished. Its members have been spreading all over the world, including areas close to the Russian and Indonesian borders,” Lavrov said, using another acronym for the group.
Hundreds of radicals from Indonesia have flocked abroad to fight with Daesh, and the country has seen a surge in plots and attacks linked to the militants over the past year.
Indonesian officials have also said dozens of Indonesians have traveled to the southern Philippine city of Marawi to fight with militants loyal to Daesh.
The militants seized parts of the city over two months ago and have resisted all attempts by the Philippine army to evict them.
“We have agreed that our special services will pay particular attention to increasing coordination in our joint efforts to fight this scourge,” Lavrov said.
Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi said the two countries had strong ties on political and defense issues, and Indonesia wanted to deepen trade ties.
The ministers also discussed tensions on the Korean Peninsula, the South China Sea and conflict in the Middle East, but gave no details.

Related Articles

JAKARTA: Indonesia and Russia pledged Wednesday to strengthen cooperation in cyber-security and counter-terrorism as concern grows about the spread of radicalism in Southeast Asia.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, who is on a two-day visit to Indonesia, said the two countries would work together more closely to counter the spread of Daesh ideology.
“The threat that the ISIL (Daesh) is has not vanished. Its members have been spreading all over the world, including areas close to the Russian and Indonesian borders,” Lavrov said, using another acronym for the group.
Hundreds of radicals from Indonesia have flocked abroad to fight with Daesh, and the country has seen a surge in plots and attacks linked to the militants over the past year.
Indonesian officials have also said dozens of Indonesians have traveled to the southern Philippine city of Marawi to fight with militants loyal to Daesh.
The militants seized parts of the city over two months ago and have resisted all attempts by the Philippine army to evict them.
“We have agreed that our special services will pay particular attention to increasing coordination in our joint efforts to fight this scourge,” Lavrov said.
Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi said the two countries had strong ties on political and defense issues, and Indonesia wanted to deepen trade ties.
The ministers also discussed tensions on the Korean Peninsula, the South China Sea and conflict in the Middle East, but gave no details.

Tags: Russia Indonesia Sergei Lavrov terrorism

Comments

MORE FROM World

Man in custody after Paris attack on soldiers

LONDON: French police shot and arrested a man following a car chase in the north of the country...

Grief, anger engulf survivors of militant carnage in Afghan valley

KABUL: Afghan men are known for not weeping in public during crises, but the carnage inflicted by...

Man in custody after Paris attack on soldiers
Grief, anger engulf survivors of militant carnage in Afghan valley
Four dead in Kenya as tensions soar over disputed poll
French MPs set to vote law to prevent ‘fake jobs’
Indonesia, Russia to work together to fight terrorism
US colleges help foreign students wary of traveling home
Latest News
Houthi-Saleh forces ‘killed 30 in illegal Yemen shelling’
12 views
Syrian regime’s invite creates rift in Lebanon’s ‘unity govt’
31 views
Saudi village of Al-Musawara now almost free of terrorists and criminals
154 views
Makkah governor: Fourth Ring Road project 75% complete
124 views
New Saudi military graduates display their anti-terror fighting skills
137 views
Saudi Environment Ministry launches new initiative to measure air pollution
91 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR