Saudi Arabia

6,944 arrested in Madinah for labor, residency violations

MOHAMMED RASOOLDEEN
Maj. Hussain Al-Qahtani

RIYADH: Madinah police have arrested 6,944 expatriates in the past two months for residency and labor violations.
They were arrested during routine inspections carried out by security authorities, said Madinah police spokesman Maj. Hussain Al-Qahtani.
Those arrested were without residency certificates, had expired iqamas or overstayed their Hajj/Umrah visas. Others had abandoned their sponsors in the Kingdom.
Police conduct inspections in cooperation with the Ministry of Labor and Social Development and the Department of Immigration.
Those arrested were handed over to relevant authorities to complete appropriate action against them, Al-Qahtani said.

