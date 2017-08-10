Amber Heard parts ways with Tesla mogul Elon Musk

LOS ANGELES: Amber Heard says she has broken up with billionaire SpaceX and Tesla mogul Elon Musk.

Heard is best known for the 2004 sports drama “Friday Night Lights,” in which she made her movie debut, as well as “Pinapple Express,” “Zombieland,” “Magic Mike XXL” and “The Danish Girl.”

Her divorce from Johnny Depp was finalized earlier this year.

The actress wrote on Instagram that although she and Musk have ended their romance, they “care deeply for one another and remain close.” Heard says she is going through “difficult, very human times.”

She posted a split-screen photo of herself mimicking Ariel from “The Little Mermaid,” with the caption: “Put a fork in it.”

Musk, a Canadian-American whose mother was from Regina, added a comment to the post suggesting the pair broke up on good terms.

“Btw, just to clear up some of the press storm this weekend, although Amber and I did break up, we are still friends, remain close and love one another,” Musk wrote.

“Long distance relationships when both partners have intense work obligations are always difficult, but who knows what the future holds.”

Both Heard and Musk made their relationship public with Instagram posts in April.

Musk has been married three times, twice to British actress Talulah Riley. He has five sons from his previous marriage to Canadian author Justine Wilson, whom he met while both were attending Queen’s University in Kingston, Ontario.

