Spareshots, Youngsters, Agustin share stage in OFBC Friday League

JEDDAH: Spareshots took Team of the Week honors, Youngsters became the third team to hold the lead and Rose Due Agustin clinched her third straight Bowler of the Week award during an eventful third session in the OFBC Friday Afternoon League Season 7 at the Iceland Bowling Center here.

Spareshots won the last two games after coming second in the first game to return the top tally of 19 points on total pinfalls of 2,636.

Two points adrift on 17 were the Youngsters who carded total pinfalls of 2,582.

The Youngsters, however, did not go home empty-handed as their total points on the day proved enough to dislodge Arci-5 at No. 1 in the team standings.

Arci-5 could only muster 9 points on total pinfalls of 2,356. As a result, Arci-5 did not only lose the league leadership but dropped down to third place, right behind Spareshots.

Lucky Ones, the first session’s Team of the Week and league leader, tied Arci-5 on 9 points and total pinfalls of 2,387 with RTJ Baguio Transient House on 6 points and 2,321 total pinfalls.

Danny Atubang actually gave Spareshots a double after he put away the men’s Bowler of the Week accolade, shooting the high series of 576.

Supporting Atubang at Spareshots were the husband-and-wife team of Alex and Carmen Duma, who rolled 561 and 510 respectively. Noli De Leon added 504 and Benj Espinosa had 485.

Dan Garret Mojares shot 566 at the vanguard of Youngsters, while Rhyan Tasic compiled 546 to go with the 499 by Jeff Magallanes, 492 by Carol Rio and 479 by Jaime Flores.

The unchallenged ladies’ Bowler of the Week since the tournament started three weeks ago, Rose fired 520 while leading the Lucky Ones onslaught that also featured 519 from Hadi Pacheco, 503 from Edwin Agustin, 426 from Alan Ornedo and 316 from Romy Corpuz.

Over at Arci-5 Nap Patayan led all scorers on 491, Jess David contributed 489, Eli Arciaga made 479 while Sergio Modar and Delia Javing added 451 and 446.

RTJ used a six-man rotation that Rico Bulalayao led on 548 followed by Ryan Liwagon on 480, Kathy Tina on 437, Malou Nidoy on 404, Rudy Jamon on 290 and Joel Nidoy on 164.

Team standings after the third week:

1. Youngsters 42.0 points 2. Spareshots 40.0 3. Arci-5 36.0 4. Lucky Ones 34.0 5. RTJ Baguio Transient House 28.0

JEDDAH: Spareshots took Team of the Week honors, Youngsters became the third team to hold the lead and Rose Due Agustin clinched her third straight Bowler of the Week award during an eventful third session in the OFBC Friday Afternoon League Season 7 at the Iceland Bowling Center here.

Spareshots won the last two games after coming second in the first game to return the top tally of 19 points on total pinfalls of 2,636.

Two points adrift on 17 were the Youngsters who carded total pinfalls of 2,582.

The Youngsters, however, did not go home empty-handed as their total points on the day proved enough to dislodge Arci-5 at No. 1 in the team standings.

Arci-5 could only muster 9 points on total pinfalls of 2,356. As a result, Arci-5 did not only lose the league leadership but dropped down to third place, right behind Spareshots.

Lucky Ones, the first session’s Team of the Week and league leader, tied Arci-5 on 9 points and total pinfalls of 2,387 with RTJ Baguio Transient House on 6 points and 2,321 total pinfalls.

Danny Atubang actually gave Spareshots a double after he put away the men’s Bowler of the Week accolade, shooting the high series of 576.

Supporting Atubang at Spareshots were the husband-and-wife team of Alex and Carmen Duma, who rolled 561 and 510 respectively. Noli De Leon added 504 and Benj Espinosa had 485.

Dan Garret Mojares shot 566 at the vanguard of Youngsters, while Rhyan Tasic compiled 546 to go with the 499 by Jeff Magallanes, 492 by Carol Rio and 479 by Jaime Flores.

The unchallenged ladies’ Bowler of the Week since the tournament started three weeks ago, Rose fired 520 while leading the Lucky Ones onslaught that also featured 519 from Hadi Pacheco, 503 from Edwin Agustin, 426 from Alan Ornedo and 316 from Romy Corpuz.

Over at Arci-5 Nap Patayan led all scorers on 491, Jess David contributed 489, Eli Arciaga made 479 while Sergio Modar and Delia Javing added 451 and 446.

RTJ used a six-man rotation that Rico Bulalayao led on 548 followed by Ryan Liwagon on 480, Kathy Tina on 437, Malou Nidoy on 404, Rudy Jamon on 290 and Joel Nidoy on 164.

Team standings after the third week:

1. Youngsters 42.0 points 2. Spareshots 40.0 3. Arci-5 36.0 4. Lucky Ones 34.0 5. RTJ Baguio Transient House 28.0