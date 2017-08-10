Robert & Friends, Danglahi triumph in Titan Watch–JBL tourney

JEDDAH: Robert & Friends of Coach Robert De Guzman beat KGT 76-74 in the Titan Watch-JBL Invitational Basketball Tournament at the Nazeeh and Wartah Park court in Khalidia district here.

KGT nearly pulled an upset game against Robert & Friends who had led from the start. But Robert & Friends despite showing tiredness hung on for the victory

Malang top-score dwith 22 points for Robert & Friends and was adjudged as the Titan Watch best player of the game while Jay Liam scored 20 points for KGT.

This tournament is principally sponsored by Titan Watch of Al Hussaini & Al Yahya Investment Group (Othman Al-Husssaini). Giordano Fashions (Ahmadullah) and KGT Kabayan Gents Tailoring are the co-sponsors.

Brawlers defeated Blazers 102-93. Brawlers played their offense well in the final quarter. Niala had 33 points for Brawlers and was adjudged as the Giordano best player of the game while Mohammed Acub chipped in 36 points for Blazers.

R Printing of Ric Santos beat JBL Teens Eagles 114-99 in the 40 and above division.

Eagles lost steam in the final quarter with the defense of R Printing holding the whole game. Jameel Khobre scored 27 points for R Printing and was adjudged as JBL best player of the game while Ruben Del Rosario led JBL Teens Eagles with 23 points.

In the parents division, Danglahi Green of Coach Carlo Carbo defeated Sidlak White 101-84. Dela Cruz hit 26 points and was adjudged as the JBL best player of the game while Draggy paced Sidlak White with 25 points. Laon-Alab Yellow of Coach Rasheed Suyat beat Maragtas Black 118-116. Dindo Garces scored 46 points and was adjudged as Titan Watch best player of the game while Donald Dolloso had 41 points for Maragtas Black.

JBL Teens Gems of Coach Carlo Carbo defeated JBL Teens IP 75-73. It was a tight ballgame as both teams played good defense.

Ranmel Palad scored 15 points and was adjudged as Giordano best player of the game. JBL Teens IP beat JBL Teens POIS 111-86. Prince Del Rosario top-scored with 30 points and was adjudged as the JBL best player of the game.

JEDDAH: Robert & Friends of Coach Robert De Guzman beat KGT 76-74 in the Titan Watch-JBL Invitational Basketball Tournament at the Nazeeh and Wartah Park court in Khalidia district here.

KGT nearly pulled an upset game against Robert & Friends who had led from the start. But Robert & Friends despite showing tiredness hung on for the victory

Malang top-score dwith 22 points for Robert & Friends and was adjudged as the Titan Watch best player of the game while Jay Liam scored 20 points for KGT.

This tournament is principally sponsored by Titan Watch of Al Hussaini & Al Yahya Investment Group (Othman Al-Husssaini). Giordano Fashions (Ahmadullah) and KGT Kabayan Gents Tailoring are the co-sponsors.

Brawlers defeated Blazers 102-93. Brawlers played their offense well in the final quarter. Niala had 33 points for Brawlers and was adjudged as the Giordano best player of the game while Mohammed Acub chipped in 36 points for Blazers.

R Printing of Ric Santos beat JBL Teens Eagles 114-99 in the 40 and above division.

Eagles lost steam in the final quarter with the defense of R Printing holding the whole game. Jameel Khobre scored 27 points for R Printing and was adjudged as JBL best player of the game while Ruben Del Rosario led JBL Teens Eagles with 23 points.

In the parents division, Danglahi Green of Coach Carlo Carbo defeated Sidlak White 101-84. Dela Cruz hit 26 points and was adjudged as the JBL best player of the game while Draggy paced Sidlak White with 25 points. Laon-Alab Yellow of Coach Rasheed Suyat beat Maragtas Black 118-116. Dindo Garces scored 46 points and was adjudged as Titan Watch best player of the game while Donald Dolloso had 41 points for Maragtas Black.

JBL Teens Gems of Coach Carlo Carbo defeated JBL Teens IP 75-73. It was a tight ballgame as both teams played good defense.

Ranmel Palad scored 15 points and was adjudged as Giordano best player of the game. JBL Teens IP beat JBL Teens POIS 111-86. Prince Del Rosario top-scored with 30 points and was adjudged as the JBL best player of the game.