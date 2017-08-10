Hyderabad Sharks to play MB Stars in Ace Travel Saudi Cup final

JEDDAH: MB Stars will take on mighty Hyderabad Sharks in the final of the Ace Travel Saudi Cup cricket tournament.

In the semifinals, MB Stars surprised strong favorite Pepsi Deccan Knights in a comprehensive eight-wicket victory while Hyderabad Sharks made short work of Banswada Ball Burners to win by nine wickets.

Ace Travel and Tours sponsored the tournament organized by Jeddah Cricket Association (JCL).

Pepsi Deccan Knights put up a fighting score but not a match-winning one as Kashif was dismissed for 44 inclusive of 6 fours and a six while Afroz supported him with a quick-fire 39 studded with 5 fours and 2 sixes.

The Knights failed to capitalize on the good start and got out when well set Athar (31) and Mazhar (26 NO) bolstered the middle order with some good batting but others did not give adequate support as Qamar (2 for 34) and Bilal (2 for 34) bowled a tight length without giving the batsmen any freebies.

In reply, Hafiz Zia with 65 and Hasnain (58) gave the Stars a good start. Moazzam then pitched in with a quick 46 as Stars raced to their target in 17.1 overs to win by eight wickets despite Ishaq’s spell of 2 for 23 and seal their maiden final in JCA-run events.

Banswada Ball Burners were restricted to 158 for 9 by the strong ball lineup of Hyderabad Sharks. Shahzad Ahmed with 3 for 26 including a hat-trick and Hasan with 3 for 26 severely curtailed the batsmen’s stroke play as only Raheel (29), Qaiser (28), Azhar (22), Abdul Rahman (20) all got good starts but could not keep the momentum in light of the enemy’s sharp and penetrative bowling.

In reply, Shahzad Ahmed was aggressive as he went after the bowlers scoring a superb 65 off 28 balls with 7 fours and 3 sixes. Giving him support ball to ball was Yasir who remained unbeaten with identical score of 65. Hyderabad Sharks reached the target of 159 for the loss of 1 wicket in only 12.3 overs.

Brief scores: PDK (194 runs) Kashif 44 Afroz Baroom 39 Athar 31 Mazhar 26 NO Qamar 2 for 34, Bilal 2 for 34; M.B Stars (194 for 2 wickets in 17.1 overs) Hafiz Zia 65 Hasnain 58 Moazzam 46 Ishaq 2 for 23.

Banswada Ball Burners (158 for 9) Qaiser 28 Azhar 22 Raheel 29 Abdul Rahman 20 Shahzad 3 for 26, Hasan 3 for 26; Hyderabad Sharks (159 for 1 in 12.3 overs) Shahzad 65 Yasir 65 NO

