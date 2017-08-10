Bumgarner gets second win since return as Giants top Cubs 3-1

SAN FRANCISCO: Madison Bumgarner allowed four hits over seven innings to win for the second time since returning from a dirt bike accident, helping the San Francisco Giants defeat the Chicago Cubs 3-1 Wednesday and complete a winning homestand for only the second time this season.

Bumgarner (2-5) struck out seven, walked one and gave up five hits — including a third-inning home run by Albert Almora Jr. Hunter Strickland pitched a one-hit eighth and Sam Dyson completed the six-hitter with a perfect ninth for his eighth save.

San Francisco won two of three against the NL Central-leading Cubs and has won consecutive home series for the first time since May.

Joe Panik hit an RBI single in the second, Jarrett Parker had a tiebreaking single in the seventh against Brian Duensing (0-1) and Hunter Pence hit an opposite-field homer to right-center in the eighth against Pedro Strop.

Cardinals 8 Royals 5: In St. Louis, Yadier Molina hit a grand slam one pitch after a cat ran onto the field in the sixth inning, helping the Cardinals rally to beat the Royals.

The Cardinals loaded the bases off Royals relievers Brandon Maurer and Peter Moylan. Molina was at the plate, with two outs, when the cat came onto the field and ran toward the center field wall.

On the next pitch, Molina drilled his 14th homer of the season into the left field seats for his fifth career slam.

Mariners 6 Athletics 3: In Oakland, California, Nelson Cruz homered twice, Kyle Seager also went deep off Jharel Cotton (5-9) and Seattle completed a two-game sweep.

Emilion Pagan (1-2) pitched one-hit ball over 2 2/3 innings for his first big league win, and Edwin Diaz retired three batters for his 25th save.

Khris Davis hit his 31st home run and Matt Joyce also homered for the A’s, one day after returning to the lineup following a two-game suspension for using an anti-gay slur.

Angels 5 Orioles 1: In Anaheim, California, after 10 seasons in the minors and playing in his first major league game, Cesar Puello singled in the go-ahead run and C.J. Cron added a two-run homer

Troy Scribner (2-0), making his second big league start, allowed one run and two hits in five innings.

Kevin Gausman (8-8) gave up four runs and eight hits in 5 1/3 innings.

Rangers 5 Mets 1: In New York, Martin Perez (6-10) allowed three hits over eight innings, Joey Gallo hit his 32nd home run and Texas gained a two-game split.

Texas took a 3-0 lead in the first against Rafael Montero (1-8) when the pitcher balked with Shin-Soo Choo taking a sizable and distracting lead off of third, and Gallo hit a two-run drive into the upper deck in right, his 11th home run since the All-Star break

Rockies 3 Indians 2: In Cleveland, Charlie Blackmon homered against Zach McAllister (1-2) n the 12th inning, atoning for getting doubled up at first base on a foul ball inh the eighth..

Colorado tied the score in the ninth when Carlos Gonzalez singled with one out and came home on Jonathan Lucroy’s double off Cody Allen, who blew a save for the third time in 22 chances.

Nationals 10 Marlins 1: In Washington, Ryan Zimmerman had four run-scoring hits, including two solo home runs, drove in five runs and became the franchise’s all-time RBI leader as the Nationals defeated the Marlins.

Gio Gonzalez (10-5) allowed one run over seven innings after nearly tossing a no-hitter against the Marlins in his previous start. In between, he missed a turn to be with his wife for the birth of their second child.

Bryce Harper had two hits and two RBIs for Washington while Howie Kendrick added three hits, including two doubles, and drove in three runs.

SAN FRANCISCO: Madison Bumgarner allowed four hits over seven innings to win for the second time since returning from a dirt bike accident, helping the San Francisco Giants defeat the Chicago Cubs 3-1 Wednesday and complete a winning homestand for only the second time this season.

Bumgarner (2-5) struck out seven, walked one and gave up five hits — including a third-inning home run by Albert Almora Jr. Hunter Strickland pitched a one-hit eighth and Sam Dyson completed the six-hitter with a perfect ninth for his eighth save.

San Francisco won two of three against the NL Central-leading Cubs and has won consecutive home series for the first time since May.

Joe Panik hit an RBI single in the second, Jarrett Parker had a tiebreaking single in the seventh against Brian Duensing (0-1) and Hunter Pence hit an opposite-field homer to right-center in the eighth against Pedro Strop.

Cardinals 8 Royals 5: In St. Louis, Yadier Molina hit a grand slam one pitch after a cat ran onto the field in the sixth inning, helping the Cardinals rally to beat the Royals.

The Cardinals loaded the bases off Royals relievers Brandon Maurer and Peter Moylan. Molina was at the plate, with two outs, when the cat came onto the field and ran toward the center field wall.

On the next pitch, Molina drilled his 14th homer of the season into the left field seats for his fifth career slam.

Mariners 6 Athletics 3: In Oakland, California, Nelson Cruz homered twice, Kyle Seager also went deep off Jharel Cotton (5-9) and Seattle completed a two-game sweep.

Emilion Pagan (1-2) pitched one-hit ball over 2 2/3 innings for his first big league win, and Edwin Diaz retired three batters for his 25th save.

Khris Davis hit his 31st home run and Matt Joyce also homered for the A’s, one day after returning to the lineup following a two-game suspension for using an anti-gay slur.

Angels 5 Orioles 1: In Anaheim, California, after 10 seasons in the minors and playing in his first major league game, Cesar Puello singled in the go-ahead run and C.J. Cron added a two-run homer

Troy Scribner (2-0), making his second big league start, allowed one run and two hits in five innings.

Kevin Gausman (8-8) gave up four runs and eight hits in 5 1/3 innings.

Rangers 5 Mets 1: In New York, Martin Perez (6-10) allowed three hits over eight innings, Joey Gallo hit his 32nd home run and Texas gained a two-game split.

Texas took a 3-0 lead in the first against Rafael Montero (1-8) when the pitcher balked with Shin-Soo Choo taking a sizable and distracting lead off of third, and Gallo hit a two-run drive into the upper deck in right, his 11th home run since the All-Star break

Rockies 3 Indians 2: In Cleveland, Charlie Blackmon homered against Zach McAllister (1-2) n the 12th inning, atoning for getting doubled up at first base on a foul ball inh the eighth..

Colorado tied the score in the ninth when Carlos Gonzalez singled with one out and came home on Jonathan Lucroy’s double off Cody Allen, who blew a save for the third time in 22 chances.

Nationals 10 Marlins 1: In Washington, Ryan Zimmerman had four run-scoring hits, including two solo home runs, drove in five runs and became the franchise’s all-time RBI leader as the Nationals defeated the Marlins.

Gio Gonzalez (10-5) allowed one run over seven innings after nearly tossing a no-hitter against the Marlins in his previous start. In between, he missed a turn to be with his wife for the birth of their second child.

Bryce Harper had two hits and two RBIs for Washington while Howie Kendrick added three hits, including two doubles, and drove in three runs.