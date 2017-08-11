Saudi artist to showcase work at Silk Road Exhibition

RIYADH: Saudi artist Kamal Al-Mualem will showcase his work at next month’s prestigious Silk Road International Art Exhibition, hosted by China’s Culture Ministry.

It is “really exciting” to have been chosen by a committee to display his work at the exhibition in Xi’an, China, he told Arab News on Thursday.

The exhibition is a platform for contemporary international cultural exchange, said the painter and sculptor from the Eastern Province, who studied at the Florence Fine Arts Academy in Italy.

About 200 artists from all over the world will take part from Sept. 4 to 21 in the Shanxi Provincial Fine Arts Museum.

Al-Mualem has participated in various international art exhibitions, including the Changcheng and Chuanqing International Sculpture Exhibition in China. His sculptures from that exhibition are currently on display in large public parks.

Most recently, he presented a special motion painting on Saudi National Day on Sept. 23, 2016.