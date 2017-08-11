  • Search form

  • HBO offers $250,000 as ‘bounty payment’ to Game of Thrones hackers

HBO offers $250,000 as ‘bounty payment’ to Game of Thrones hackers

Reuters |
The hackers have posted some HBO files online, including an episode of the popular series Game of Thrones. (Courtesy HBO)

BENGALURU: The hackers behind HBO’s recent data breach have leaked an e-mail in which the US cable channel offered them $250,000 as a “bounty payment,” Hollywood trade paper Variety reported on Thursday.
The message from HBO, the Time Warner cable unit that broadcasts “Game of Thrones,” offers the money as part of a program in which “white-hat professionals” are rewarded for identifying cybersecurity flaws, the Variety report said.
The e-mail was worded in a way that would allow HBO to stall for time while it assessed the situation, Variety reported, citing a source close to HBO’s investigation.
HBO also requested the hackers to extend a ransom payment deadline by one week, Variety said.
The Guardian and other publications reported earlier this week that hackers had posted some stolen HBO files online, demanding a bitcoin ransom to prevent additional releases.
HBO did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The hack has come at a sensitive time for HBO, whose parent Time Warner is awaiting regulatory approval to sell itself to AT&T in an $85.4 billion deal announced in October.

