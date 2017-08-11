  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 1 min 12 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • World
  • Merkel rejects use of force in N. Korea and verbal ‘escalation’

World

Merkel rejects use of force in N. Korea and verbal ‘escalation’

AFP |
German Chancellor Angela Merkel addresses a news conference at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany. (REUTERS)

BERLIN: German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Friday that she opposed any use of force to resolve the conflict with North Korea, after President Donald Trump said the US military was “locked and loaded.”
“I don’t envision a military solution to this conflict but rather consistent work as we’ve observed at the United Nations Security Council,” Merkel told reporters.
“Germany will very intensively take part in the options for resolution that are not military but I consider a verbal escalation to be the wrong response,” she said when asked about Trump’s latest tweets on North Korea.

Related Articles

BERLIN: German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Friday that she opposed any use of force to resolve the conflict with North Korea, after President Donald Trump said the US military was “locked and loaded.”
“I don’t envision a military solution to this conflict but rather consistent work as we’ve observed at the United Nations Security Council,” Merkel told reporters.
“Germany will very intensively take part in the options for resolution that are not military but I consider a verbal escalation to be the wrong response,” she said when asked about Trump’s latest tweets on North Korea.

Tags: N.Korea Angela Merkel North Korea Trump

Comments

MORE FROM World

Update

Military option with North Korea ‘locked and loaded’: Trump

BEDMINSTER, US/SEOUL: President Donald Trump issued a new threat to North Korea on Friday,...

30 children die in India hospital over two days: police

INDIA: More than 30 children have died at a government-run hospital in northern India over 48...

Military option with North Korea ‘locked and loaded’: Trump
30 children die in India hospital over two days: police
Firefighters extinguish small fire on London Underground train
Merkel rejects use of force in N. Korea and verbal ‘escalation’
India’s military steps up operational readiness on China border
Payout for US Muslim woman whose hijab was removed by police
Latest News
Saraya Ahl Al-Sham begins to leave Lebanese territory
Iran not ‘living up to the spirit’ of nuclear deal, says Trump
Lions, tigers, from Aleppo evacuated to Jordan
World’s oldest man dead in Israel at 113
1 views
Update
Military option with North Korea ‘locked and loaded’: Trump
1059 views
Update
Train collision in northern Egypt kills at least 36
766 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR